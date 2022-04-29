Unity Christian student Maizie Wicklund loves soccer.
She’s been playing it her whole life – most recently with Quad City Christian Schools in the Quad Cities. There, she finished the season her junior year and it was capped with the retirement of her coach.
That’s when she realized she wanted a little bit more out of her sport.
It was the middle of the basketball season, but Wicklund put things into motion. She asked Christina Bell, a fifth grade teach at Unity Christian, if she would be the coach if Wicklund was able to start a soccer team.
“It’s my senior year. These are all my friends, and I wanted to play with them. I went to Christina [Bell] during basketball season and asked if she would be willing to start a girls’ team.”
A few months and 14 team members later, that’s what Wicklund had done. The Knights had their first ever girls soccer team, playing in the Northwest Illinois Christian Athletic Conference.
“It’s my last sport with them,” an emotional Wicklund said. “It’s just important to get to do one more thing with them.”
As for Coach Bell, she didn’t hesitate to take on the feat of a brand new program.
“I love soccer,” Bell said. “That’s it. I love soccer so much. Maizie asked in the middle of a basketball game, and I said OK, I can do that.”
And no doubt, there was a learning curve. A big one.
But that’s not something that has seemed to deter a single on of the Knights. A lot of the season has been focused on teaching basic soccer skills and learning the game inside and out. Everything from offsides to corner kicks to simply dribbling the ball they had to learn it.
And they did that. They watch soccer and they practice soccer – on their own outside of practice.
“I have 14 girls on our roster,” Bell said. “Five of them have touched a soccer ball in the last two years. They came together as a team with determination to learn the sport and practice on their own time.”
It didn’t take long for all the pieces to start clicking.
“I think we really mesh well,” senior Allison Tegeler said. We’ve really learned how to move the ball as a team even though we haven’t played on the same team before. We really learned how to get to know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”
The Unity Christian soccer team earned themselves a winning record on Thursday night at home. They took a huge 14-0 win over Tristate Christian to move their record to 3-2 on the season. They have three games remaining in their inaugural season.
“We told them at half not to quit,” Bell said. “They need to go in to every ball and attack it. I say all the time, that’s your ball, don’t let someone else have it. They do that.”
Impressing in the net for the Knights was Michelle Striley. Striley not only kept perfect in the goal, she stopped a penalty kill right in front of her late in the second half to keep the shutout going.
Bell credits her other sports – volleyball in particular – for her prowess as keeper in her first year playing varsity soccer.
“Her volleyball experience, she knows how to fall,” Bell said. “I just taught her to put her hands on the ball and she took care of the rest. She’s fearless, she’s not afraid of getting in harms way.”
The huge win also gave the Knights some opportunity to get some newer faces into the lineup. By the time they took a significant lead, they shuffled the positions and added some new players onto the field to get some playing time.
“I have to give credit to my assistant coach Tom Catlin,” Bell said. “He’s so good at reading the game and knowing when we can put in some inexperience and give them game time. H e wants to continue helping the girls develop.”
That, plus some big tight wins earlier this season in double overtimes, has made for an impressive first season as a soccer program.
Are they surprised? Maybe a little, but Wicklund says that they knew from the very start that they were ready to prove themselves.
“Surprised, yes,” Wicklund said. “But at the same time, no. We had a goal and we wanted to improve. This isn’t the same team we started the year with. We’re getting better with each and every practice and I think it’s really showing with how we’re playing on the field.”
It’s been an incredible journey for the coaches and athletes alike, and one they won’t soon be forgetting.
“I think it shows their love of sports and the community that was already there,” Bell said. “They play basketball together. They play volleyball together. They already had a team mindset. When they were asked by their senior if they wanted to come play, they said yes, because that was already there.”
They take pride in wearing the Unity Christian jerseys and doing what they can to use their talents to the best of their abilities.
“I’m just excited we could show not only ourselves, but the school that we can do more,” Wicklund said. “It’s just another way we can give God the glory through the abilities He gave us.”
