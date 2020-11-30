Clinton bowling coach Shaun Hartman has quite a bit of varsity experience back on both his bowling squads this year, and that will prove crucial as Clinton starts the coronavirus-affected 2020 season.
Clinton schools are currently on a remote learning schedule through the first part of the month. This means there’s no official team practices allowed, either. That leaves bowling out.
Not only that, but after their first season get together, Coach Hartman had to go into a two-week quarantine because of COVID-19 as well. That’s left everything in a flux.
“There’s really nothing we can do at this point in time” Hartman said. If bowlers are getting throws in, it’s on their own time during open bowling. “We’ll have to rely on our experience and make the best of what we have.”
Luckily, Hartman has some experience. He’s in his second year as head coach of the River Kings and Queens.
The girls lost just one senior from the varsity lineup last season. They’ve got Frankie Hansen and Jazlyn Whittaker back, and both bowlers bowled at the state meet in 2019. Junior Hannah Hartman was also a consistent mainstay on last year’s team.
The Queens, however, missed the state meet in 2020.
“There’s some disappointment there,” Hartman said. “They started off strong and kind of got weaker as the year went on and they weren’t performing as they thought they should. That will give them some drive this year to really excel and try to make it to the state.”
They’re a competitive group, but also a group that rides emotions. That can be a good team quality, but Hartman thinks that it affected some of the late Baker rounds last season. Baker rounds involve the entire team shooting two frames and the pressure sometimes got to the Queens, especially when the match was close heading into the Baker games.
“Baker rounds were where we really needed to put up the bigger scores but didn’t perform how we needed,” Hartman said. “It’s one ball at a time, and they need to not focus too much on what everybody else is doing. It's working on their game.”
The boys have their entire rotation returning this season. The River Kings’ varsity lineup featured two freshmen and a sophomore last season and varsity experience was not a strong point. With a year under their belts, they’re coming in poised.
“They had an overall good year [last season],” Hartman said. “They worked well together, they enjoyed bowling together. That’s going to be a big positive for them.”
Freshman Cooper Kohl and Jack Pelham are back for their sophomore seasons, and Chase Stonestreet is now an upperclassman. The seniors this year feature Carter Hudson, Hunter Lockheart and Dominick Judge. All three have seen a little bit of it all.
Carter Hudson is going to be the undoubted team leader for the Kings. Hudson bowled on the Clinton team in 2019 that qualified for the state tournament.
“I think Carter, he’s been bowling really well,” Hartman said. “He’s had a couple 700 series this year in league and as long as he stays cool and collected, I think he’ll really perform well this year.”
Just like the girls’ squad, the boys are focused on the chemistry aspect when it comes to matches.
“They struggled a little in the Bakers, too,” Hartman said. “You need to keep cool, calm, collected and not think about what could happen, but what’s happening in the moment.”
With both teams missing out on state qualifying last year, there’s some extra motivation as the season draws closer. The cancelled practices across the state affect more than just Clinton, but Hartman is hopeful this is where the experience will really shine.
He also knows his team will need more support than ever. With fan restrictions and closed schools, Hartman wants the Clinton community to remember the bowlers as they put in individual work and get ready for their seasons.
“It’s going to be a flux year,” Hartman said. “We’re not sure how spectators are going to work out, how practice is going to work out. Support the team when you can and how you can, that’s what we’re looking for. We can’t have the same parental support that we’ve always had because of the situation.”
A number of meets have already been postponed in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.