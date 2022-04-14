CLINTON – It wasn’t over until the very last horn sounded on Thursday night in Coan Stadium.
But at that horn, the Clinton River Kings were on top of the Prince of Peace boys’ soccer team 3-2 for the non-conference win.
“It’s always an emotional game,” Clinton head coach Logan Kruse said after the home win. “We both know each other on both sides, a lot of our players played for [Michael Davis]. A lot of respect but it can always get emotional. It’s always so much fun, I do love this game.”
It was a tight matchup all night, and one of the favorites for the two Clinton schools. Many of the Clinton and Prince of Peace players have competed on travel teams together and even the coaches know each other.
It was the River Kings who struck first, netting two within the first 15 minutes of play. The River Kings pushed the ball ahead to Zach Connell each time, who found the back of the net against Irish keeper Eric Berry.
“We found Zach in the space and Zach was just able to beat the defenders in the box,” Kruse said.
Still, the Irish kept their composure. A couple of quick breakaways eventually ended in their favor. With 16:02 left to play in the first half, junior Marcus Blount found himself alone with Clinton keeper Drew Cooley and floated one into the far left corner of the net to cut the Clinton lead in half, 2-1.
“I’m proud of the way we played,” Prince of Peace head coach Michael Davis said. “This is a game of two halves and 80 minutes is a long time and our guys stayed mentally focused and played the match I expected them to play.”
That’s the score that would lead into the second half.
The Irish had many corner kick opportunities, including four in the last twenty minutes of the first half of play. None of them found the back of the net, but wind gusts reaching nearly 50 mph on Thursday really factored into the soccer at Coan Field.
“Playing in these conditions is not easy for anyone to play in,” Davis said. “You make adjustments as you’re playing and hope they go your way.”
In the second, Blount once again had a break away. This time, he was tripped up in the box and given a penalty kick in front of the Clinton goal. Blount netted his second of the night and tied the game.
The Irish had lots of possession time and plenty of shots. Clinton goalie Drew Cooley had quite the game to stop the offensive attack.
“He made some clutch, clutch saves for us,” Kruse said.
Plus, the Irish were playing without leading scorer Cami Blanco. Blanco went down with a calf strain in the first half after a hard hit and didn’t play again.
“We’ve been doing a little bit but that plays a factor,” Davis said. “Chemistry always played a factor.”
It was that way for a while, but with 25 minutes left to play the Kings found their spot. Juan Anguiano carried the ball ahead of the Irish defense and rolled one into the far side of the net past Eric Berry to take he 3-2 lead.
“Especially Juan, he just has a lot of experience,” Coach Kruse said. “In that situation, he’s one of the best ones. He’s just going to hit the right spot in the goal, he’s going to do his thing. You don’t have to worry about pressure getting to him. Testament to him, it’s always an emotional game.”
Despite shot attempts from both teams, no one else scored and the River Kings took the win.
Clinton (2-5) will return to Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Monday, taking on Davenport West at home.
Prince of Peace (3-3) will travel on Monday, taking on Tipton in an out-of-conference match up.
