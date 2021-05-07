CLINTON – With the final buzzer on Friday night, Clinton head boys soccer coach Matt Hagge ran to the middle of Coan Field and let out his own emotional yell.
Hagge’s River Kings had just rebounded from a Thursday-night loss at Central DeWitt with a 3-1 victory over Class 1A No. 4 West Liberty in a performance that was strong from start to finish.
“My heart is pounding,” Hagge said. “Our game yesterday, we did not play up to par and it was a frustrating day. Today, they played entirely different and it was just so exciting. Every person did their role, every person backed each other up, they were doing things we’ve been trying to get them to do all season. It finally clicked.”
Less than three minutes after the first touches, Leo Baldivia found the back of the net for the red and black, giving them a quick lead.
“We really feed on that,” junior forward Zach Connell said. Connell had a goal on the night for the Kings. “Whenever we get a goal up, that’s when we really start getting energy and that’s what this team is based off. We try to keep that energy up, it gets us going.”
The state-ranked Comets evened the score halfway through the first, but it didn’t take long for that to change. The Comets were working on clearing the ball out of their end of the field, but the pass was picked off by Zach Connell. The River Kings’ leading goal scorer took one shot and put Clinton on top once more at 25:41.
“I just tried to keep my composure and put it in the back of the net,” Connell said. “I think he tried to fake me out by clearing it and stepping the other way, but I read it and took it from him.”
Down the line with three minutes left in the half, the Clinton midfield managed to dig a ball out of traffic and send it forward. That gave Juan Aguiano the breakaway and he finished for the 3-1 lead before halftime. That’s where the score would remain.
“We look for that all the time,” Connell said. “We’ve been telling the guys at midfield to let go of the ball earlier and that’s been something we’ve been practicing a lot.”
The Comets had come in with just two losses on the year and did their best to maneuver the River King defense. The backline and goal keeper Drew Cooley kept the attack at bay, including some diving saves into traffic from the junior goalie.
“[Cooley has] come a long way this year,” Hagge said. “He’s always had the skills to be a goalie, but just needed some confidence. Every game, it gets higher and higher. He came up big and had some nice saves today.
“Jorge Dondiego, Luis Dondiego, Leo [Baldivia] – those three in the middle they control the game and distribute the ball to everybody. That transition game, if you don’t have that strong midfield they can just go right down the field. Our defense played so well today.”
It was the end of a three-game week for the River Kings, who now sit at 5-3 on the season. They look to another jam-packed week of competition after the weekend, starting with a game at Davenport North on Monday. They play Prince of Peace and Davenport Central after that to wrap up the regular season.
“This is a huge momentum builder for us,” Hagge said. “These guys know what just happened and who they just beat. We’ve got solid competition next week, it’s a busy week. I’m hoping that momentum can carry over.”
