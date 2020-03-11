A number of Clinton High School bowling athletes earned All-Conference honors when the Mississippi Athletic Conference released it's list this week, including a Bowler of the Year title.
Junior Carter Hudson was named the Bowler of the Year for the MAC on the boys' side. Hudson averaged 209 this season in his individual games and 419 in the two-game series. His high series was a 480.
Joining Hudson on first team was junior Dominick Judge. Judge averaged 205 for his individual performances, bowling a season high 289.
Sophomore Hunter Lockhart earned honorable mention recognition for the Kings as well.
On the girls' side, three were also named to the first team. Senior Tannah Bowman was one of them. Bowman bowled an average of 179 for a 358 series average. Her best game this season was 256.
Sophomore Hannah Hartman was the sole underclassman on the list. Hartman bowled over 176 as an avergae in her sophomore campaign, and bowled a season-best series of 427.
Junior Frankie Hansen also had a place on the first team all-conference list. Hansen averaged 173 as an individual, averaging a 347 series.
Junior Jazlyn Whitaker rounded out the postseason honors with a place on the honorable mention list.
