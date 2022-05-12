DUBUQUE– It was a big day for the Clinton River Kings and Queens as they competed in the Iowa State Track & Field sectionals at Dubuque Senior High School. The River Kings and Queens qualified for state in seven different events and will wait till the morning to find out if they have any other contenders heading to the State meet next weekend.
It was the hottest meet of the year but that didn’t stop Clinton as senior shot put thrower Ali House started off the qualifying as she threw a 35’4.75“. For House this makes it two straight years of qualifying in the shotput.
“I definitely throw better on warmer days.” House said. “My muscles felt loose. I felt really comfortable as it is. The heat got me relaxed and when I saw I was ahead by a foot I decided to let one go and it was definitely fun.”
Girls head coach Tony Steeen was also proud of House’s growth from last year to this year.
“I’m very proud of her because she’s worked hard all year. We made it last year by the skin of our teeth and then this year she’s worked really hard and it’s a good thing for her.” Steen said.
Keegan Krause rose to the occasion for the River Kings as he smashed his personal bests in both discus and shot put. In discus he placed second with qualifying distance of 164’4“ and in shot put he also placed second with a throw of 50’4“.
“I’m pretty hyped up right now. I feel like I’ve put a lot into this and the results are finally paying off.” Krause said. “I kind of plateaued at the 149, 150 mark and it feels great to finally break that.”
“We’re extremely proud of those guys. Coach does a really good job of teaching the minutiae of throwing.” boys coach Kellen Schneeberger said. “We knew he [Krause] always had it in him because he’s a big, tall and strong kid. It was great to see in what could have potentialy been his last meet to throw two of his best throws of his life and automatically qualify in the state meet, that’s just a great way to cap his regular season.”
Kanijah Angel had herself a day, qualifying for state in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.85 seconds. She added to that by being on the qualifying teams for both the 4 x 200 meter relay, which placed second, and the 4 x 100 meter team which placed first.
“She ran really well. The 4 x 100 ran their best time of the year.” Steen said, “They went out and competed. I’m proud of all of them. I told them that everyday this week. I told them to just go out and finish the races and they got it done.”
Lastly, Addison Binnie is heading to state after a 11.47 qualifying run in the 100 meter dash.
“He [Binnie] is a gamer. He is a guy who can run anything from a 100m to a 400m.” Schneeberger said. “We gave him a big workload today just to see what he could do. It was a big day for him and he’s a key to a lot of the things we do.”
The rest of the state qualifying list will be released tomorrow morning to see who else qualified among the next twelve in each competition.
The Iowa Girls and Boys High School Track and Field competition will begin next Thursday May 19 at Drake University.
