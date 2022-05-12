Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.