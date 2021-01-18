CLINTON — The annual River King and Queen Varsity Invitational sent bowlers to the lanes on Saturday at the Plaza Bowl, and the host team came out with top finishes.
“I was really impressed with the boys,” Clinton head coach Shaun Hartman said. “We had a little different lineup and I thought they came together and bowled really well. Just a really good day for the team.
“For the girls, they all had really good strong high scores and that kind of showed going into the Baker rounds. We did end up losing it there at the end, but a really good outing against some of the best teams in the state.”
The Clinton boys’ bowling team took the top team spot in Class 2A, finishing with a team score of 3,164, over 100 pins better than second-place North Scott.
Every Clinton bowler rolled over 400 pins in the two individual games. Cooper Kohl led the effort with a final score of 468, while Dominick Judge put up a 450 for the River Kings.
Chase Stonestreet threw a 443, Jack Pelham contributed a 437 and both Hunter Lockheart and Josh Baker finished at 428.
“It was just their day,” Hartman said. “You have those days where everybody clicks and it was just working for them.”
The Kings rolled 938 through the five Baker rounds.
The girls had a great day, too, finishing second in their division. They were only 25 pins away from bringing home their own team title.
The individual games carried the Queens, with almost every bowler finishing in the high-300 range. Hannah Hartman rolled a 389, followed by a 385 from Ciara Grinnall and a 364 from Jazlyn Whitaker.
The Queens finished with a 786 in Baker.
“It’s the Baker rounds. That’s really what broke us,” Hartman said. “We were up in every game in Baker until the fourth and fifth games, that’s where we end up losing enough pins. It’s staying strong in Baker from the first game to the last.”
The Camanche girls’ team won their own Class 1A group with a team score of 2,743. That’s without head coach Brad Weber, who was unable to make it to Saturday’s invite.
Two individuals threw 400-plus games – Emilee Hall and Michelle Stewart.
“I think we did well,” Hall said. “It was harder without coach, but I think we presented pretty well for him not being here.”
The Indians closed out the day with an 884 in the Baker Round, their best game coming in the fourth with a 202.
“Baker, we cheered loud and got ready to go,” Hall said. “Our goals were to come out and do the best we could, hoping to win.
“This really helps us prepare for state and state qualifier. It helps us know what we have to watch when we’re going into it.”
The boys struggled for the Indians, not quite hitting their groove. They came in third in the 1A division with a 2915 score.
“[Today was] not very good, not good at all to be honest,” Edmunds said “It was all the spares, it’s been killing us all year and it’s just not sticking for everyone.”
Troy Edmunds led the individual round with a 426, followed by a 414 from Jacob Hartman and a 401 from Seth Steines.
The best Baker game came off the top for the Indians with a 218, but they followed that up with a 157. Only one other Baker game breached 200.
“We have quite a bit of work to do before the end of the year,” Edmunds said. “We have four meets left, I think that’s plenty of time for us to all figure it out. A lot of the younger guys are lacking some confidence in themselves, which is ultimately hurting their game.”
