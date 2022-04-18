CLINTON – The Clinton River Kings trailed for 70 of the 80 minutes of regulation on Monday night, but they never panicked.
The boys’ soccer team netted three goals in the final ten minutes to take a 4-2 win over Davenport West at Coan Field. It was the first Mississippi Athletic Conference win for the River Kings this season.
“The decision making all over the field has just gotten so much better and I’m so impressed with how much they’ve improved,” Clinton head coach Logan Kruse said. “When we settled in ... all of our decision making was so much better than what I’ve seen in the past.”
On a day filled with cancellations due to bitterly cold temperatures and gusting winds, the River Kings came out on the field with a slow start. The Falcons took a quick 2-0 lead, scoring in the first two minutes of play and then again a few minutes later.
It was combo of miscommunication and early-game sluggishness.
“It was just a complete lapse on a through ball that happened to get in,” Kruse said. “Just some miscommunication there. Just kind of starting a little flat, we need to come out a little sharper than we came out.”
But the River Kings had plenty of offensive control through the entire game. They kept their attack in sync and maintained field vision.
“That’s a lot of what we’re trying to use,” Kruse said. “We’ve been really direct when we get the ball everything is forward. We’ve been trying to preach use your support, slow down the ball, and it’s more control. When we get control, it pulls their defense and opens up the field.”
Slow and steady, they struck first with 29:55 left in the first half. A ball bounced up and was knocked into the back of the net by senior Zach Connell.
That cut the lead to 2-1, where it would stay for the next 60 minutes of play.
Still, the momentum was completely in the River Kings’ favor even if the score wasn’t. They continued to dominate possession time and make good decisions on sideline throw ins and corner kicks.
Clinton continued to get huge plays and shots that barely missed the net, eliciting reaction from both the Clinton fans and the bench.
“My halftime message was basically that we’ve had the possession, we’ve had the better looks, eventually it has to come,” Kruse said. “The odds say the more you shoot eventually you’re going to score. The shots were getting better, we were getting better looks as the game went on and when we scored that one to tie it that forced them up and opened up more looks for us as well.”
The missed shots didn’t cause frustration and eventually they paid off. With 10:16, Colin Hammel sent one flying from ten-yards out that hit the top left corner of the net. Just one minute later, Juan Anguiano moved through the last two defenders on a breakaway and slipped one into the far corner around the goalie.
An insurance goal came off another Anguiano shot at 4:59.
Clinton (3-5) stay at home for their next game this week, welcoming North Scott to Coan Field.
The Lancers come into that game with a 4-3 record, but the last two wins have built some confidence and momentum for the boys in red and black.
“I think these last two games have been really important,” Kruse said. “They’re realizing they can do the things we’re trying to do. We started the season with a really tough schedule. It’s been nice to get a couple games under their belt where they can see that hey, we can actually play.”
