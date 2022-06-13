On a hot and humid evening, the Clinton Kings hosted the Davenport North Wildcats in a doubleheader at the Durgin Complex. The night was split with the Kings losing the first game 4-6, but came back and won the second game 13-3.
During the first game of the day, each team was able to score a point, and kept it 1-1 through the first three innings. Once the fourth inning began, the Kings gave up three runs, which led the Wildcats to push forward in their total score.
As the fifth inning was being played, the Kings gave up two more runs and ultimately lost 4-6.
However, the Kings didn’t despair, and went into the second game prepared to win.
Starting the second game of the night off strong was Seth Dotterweich on the mound, with Jai Jensen catching.
During the bottom of the first, Addison Binnie got a double, and Jensen pulled through for his team by hitting a single to get an RBI, which led Binnie to score for the Kings, and get the first point of the evening.
Soon after Binnie’s victory, the second inning began, and Lucas Weiner caught a line drive to get the second out. At the bottom of the second, Dotterweich was up to bat and hit a ground ball and made it to second base due to an error from the Wildcats.
The second inning was concluded when Issac Huizenga hit an RBI single, and Hunter Dierksen scored yet another point for the Kings.
Clinton was leading in points as the third inning began, and at the top of the third Tavian Bailey caught a fly ball.
Once the bottom of the third started, the Kings were down 2-3, but then Binnie and Jensen got to work and Binnie made it to third base on an error from Davenport North.
The Kings then went on a roll of scoring, starting with Logan Mulholland when he hit a line drive double, which led to Binnie and Jensen each scoring a point for their team.
With Mulholland up on second, Dotterweich went up to bat and walked to first base. Mulholland and Dotterweich advanced from a wild pitch.
Bailey went up to bat and then walked, but Mulholland was able to make it home and secured another point for the Kings.
Huizenga reached first on an error, and the courtesy runner, Dierksen, was able to score.
Davenport North then called a brief timeout and brought in a new pitcher. After that, Huizenga stole second base and Bailey scored on the throw.
Lucas Weiner then hit a line drive to center field, and Huizenga took that chance to get home and secure another point.
Following that, Jensen hit a single and both Binnie and Weiner were able to use that to their advantage and each scored a point for the Kings.
Going into the fourth inning Clinton was up 10-3, and Dotterweich struck out the batter. At the bottom of the fourth, Dierksen added to the point total by one, bringing the score to 11-3 as the game progressed to the fifth inning.
Once the bottom of the fifth inning began, Binnie walked to first and then stole second, and proceeded to push himself to steal third as well. Jensen then hit a strong single that got Binnie home.
As the game went on, Jensen was on third and Mulholland was on second, and Ben Wittenauer hit a hard ground ball to the left side. Jensen took that chance and ran home, and ultimately had the winning run of the night.
“We played good overall as a team and strung some hits together and got the win,” said Jensen after the game.
Head Coach Kevin Cunningham was proud of his team’s win, especially after their loss earlier in the day.
“It was nice to come back after that first loss and I thought we had more timely hitting in that second game, and good pitching too,” remarked Cunningham, “I think Seth really led the way for us and that helped us really compete in that second game. We exploded in the third, it was that timely hitting, we ran the bases well, and that timely hitting let us get ‘em on and get ‘em in.”
Dotterweich pitched the entire game, and really helped carry his team to victory.
“As the game went on I got better. I struggled a little in some innings, but I figured it out and kept going through it,” said Dotterweich.
Throughout the night Binnie was able to score many of the runs during the game, and pushed himself to help the Kings to victory.
“I felt really good tonight. I feel like I need to just get more aggressive on the basepaths, I got good jumps from first and really read the pitcher on second while trying to steal third,” remarked Binnie at the end of the night.
