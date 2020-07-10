CLINTON - There were two very different looking Clinton baseball teams on the field on Friday night for a Mississippi Athletic Conference split with Pleasant Valley.
The first game featured a sharp squad of River Kings, who took a 4-2 lead and held on to it late.
The second was littered with mental mistakes, adding up to a 12-0 loss to the Spartans in just five quick innings.
Still, Clinton head coach Kevin Cunningham isn't worried about the team's consistency through doubleheaders, especially when they're playing six games in a five day span.
"I think good teams have games like this," Cunningham said.
The Spartans struck first against Clinton pitcher Jai Jensen in the first game, taking a 1-0 lead. Clinton couldn't respond, leaving two runners stranded.
In the home half of the thurd inning, Tavian Bailey and Joe Simpson hit consecutive singles to ecen out the game. That had Coach Cunning walking back to the dugout yelling "It's a new game."
And it was. The River Kings got their bats going the very next inning, starting with a single to short right field from Jai Jensen. Logan Mulholland drew a walk and then Seth Dotterweich sent a ball hard into the pitcher. That slowed him down enough for Dotterweich to reach first safely and load the bases.
Jensen crossed home plate on a passed ball, and then Tavian Bailey came up with the two RBI single to put the Kings up 4-1.
"We wouldn't have [won without Bailey's RBIs]," Cunningham said. "And Tavian's bat's starting to come around and had key hits tonight. He's done a nice job for us in the outfield, learning that position, and has done a great job so far."
The defense played out from their for the Kings, even after the Spartans cut the lead to 4-2. With runners on, Bailey made a catch in right field and sent a throw sailing back to the catcher to avoid a tag, and then Addison Binnie caught a line drive to end the inning.
"Everything in baseball is contagious," Cunningham said. "Defense is contagious, hitting is contagious. When you're not hitting or playing defense that's contagious, too."
Game 2 started different. Casey Shannon took the mound to start the game, but struggled through the first out and was replaced by Seth Dotterweich in the first inning. the River Kings ended up going through three pitchers in five innings. Although not ideal, Cunningham is confident about the number of athletes he can put on the mound during a game.
"I've been excited about our pitching staff all season," Cunningham said. "We were prepared to play 40 games this year and I felt good about our staff going through that 40 game season. We have enough arms I think we can compete with anyone in the state."
After limping through the first inning, the River Kings trailed 2-0. They had two straight hits from Max Holy and Jai Jensen, but neither runner was able to advance.
Then the Spartans added another run in the second inning thanks to a pair of errors. The River Kings had three fielding errors in two innings.
"I think we definitely had some mental fatigue tonight," Cunningham said. "I think what we saw was two good teams, we're very comparable, and I was happy to get the split."
The Spartans had the double digit lead by the end of the fourth and extended things to 12 in the fifth. Meanwhile, the River King offense stayed quiet.
The River Kings will return to action on Monday night, playing Bettendorf in another conference double. They end with single games against both Muscatine and Davenport West next week before turning their attention to substate action on Monday, June 17.
"We've got to play our game," Cunningham said. "Our game is getting on base and stealing bases and getting timely hits. We need to continue to have solid pitching, base running and timely hits and we'll be successful."
Early homer lifts Indians
WELLMAN - A 2-run home run from sophomore Lauren Snyder made the difference on Friday night, helping the Indians finish the regular season with a 2-0 victory over Mid-Prairie.
After Tarah Wehde reach base on a single to start the game, Lauren Snyder crushed a ball over the outfield fence to put the Indians on top early. Wehde and the the defense held that lead with a shutout the rest of the way.
Wehde struck out seven and allowed just one hit.
"Our bats were a little off tonight," head coach Andrew Carbajal said. "But our defense was awesome. Tarah had seven strikeouts and fielded the ball awesome. Joshlin Brooks had a huge part in our success tonight. I'm so proud of my girls to remain focused on a long journey to Mid-Prairie."
The Indians turn their attention to district play next week. They meet West Liberty on the road to open up regionals.
