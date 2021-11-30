CLINTON – The Clinton boys basketball team dropped their season opener Tuesday night, falling 74-40 to Cedar Rapids Jefferson in a non-conference home game.
Besides scrimmages and practice, it was the first competition for the River Kings under new head coach, Andy Eberhart.
“We’re just going to work on the things we didn’t do so well tonight and build on some things we thought we did well,” Eberhart said. “It’s not a one-game season at all. It’s just the start of the process.”
The offensive power never took off on Tuesday night. The game was close to start, with Lucas Weiner putting in the first points of the season from the middle of the lane for the Kings.
They then went on a multi-minute scoring drought, broken up by a cut down the middle by Seth Dotterweich. Jai Jensen hit a three-pointer to give the Kings a lead with just a couple minutes to go in the first quarter.
“I thought we started off well, the intensity was good,” Eberhart said. “This team hasn’t played man-to-man defense in a few years so they’re learning new stuff.”
That would be the only lead of the game for Clinton, though, as Jefferson kept finding offensive movement.
In the first half, they found that with drives down the middle. It put the Kings in early foul trouble, heading to the bonus within the first minute of the second quarter.
Down 21-13, Eberhart called a timeout. Two threes and nine points later, the J-Hawks had a 30-13 advantage.
“Initially, the first couple passes we were good,” Eberhart said about the defense. “The third, fourth, fifth pass we started breaking down.
“We have to remember our defensive principles. Our rotations need to be quicker.”
Meanwhile the River Kings struggled to get things going. At the beginning, they were looking from the outside. When they started driving, they were getting open looks but not much was falling.
Turnovers also ran rampant.
“We have to slow down and see things a little better,” Eberhart said. “That’s a big issue we had and we knew coming it that was what our challenge was going to be. Just something we have to keep working on.”
Not to mention eight missed free throws – six of them in the first half along.
“We’re not that bad of shooters,” Eberhart said. “It was just mental.”
Clinton went to the halftime break down 43-22.
Isaiah Struve led the Kings with 13 points and Jai Jensen had another 9. Lucas Weiner finished with six and Ethan Buer had another four.
Clinton (0-1) is at home once again on Thursday night, taking on Cedar Rapids Prairie in Yourd Gymnasium. They travel to Dubuque Hempstead on Saturday afternoon.
Queens snag first W
DAVENPORT – The Clinton River Queens rebounded from a season opening loss to take their first victory of the 2021-2022 basketball season, beating Davenport West 41-38.
The Queens were trailing after one, but clawed their way back to be trailing 19-18 by the time the two broke for the half. Kamijah Angel had ten in that first half.
They then drained three three-pointers and outscored West 17-2 in the third to help boost them to the win.
The Queens (1-1) play at Davenport Assumption on Friday night in Mississippi Athletic Conference competition. Their first home game will be Dec. 10 when they welcome Davenport Central to Yourd Gymnasium.
Fulton improves to 5-0
AQUIN, Ill. – The Fulton Steamers came out of Thanksgiving tournament play and notched a fifth consecutive win over Aquin Catholic 48-37 on Tuesday night at home in Fulton.
Fulton was led by a 16-point performance from Ian Wiebenga, who hit three 3-point shots in the contest. Baylen Damhoff had another ten.
The Steamers (5-0) now look to the Eastland Shootout, starting play this Saturday in Lanark.
Unity drops first
DIXON, Ill. – The Unity Christian boys basketball team fell in their season opener, dropping a game to Faith Christian on the road Tuesday night 72-31.
Ty Bickelhaupt led the Knights with nine points, while Sam Wilbur had eight and Gabe Marcum pitched in another six.
Northeast sweeps North Cedar
STANWOOD – The Northeast girls picked up their first win of the year with a 56-34 win over North Cedar on Tuesday in River Valley Conference play.
The Rebels jumped out quickly, taking a 12-3 lead after the first quarter and maintaining from there.
The Northeast boys’ basketball team also picked up a win, beating the Knights 42-31 in their first competition of the year.
Northeast girls (1-1) will host West Branch Friday an then welcome Calamus-Wheatland Saturday afternoon, the Rebels boys (1-0) will follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.