DES MOINES- When Camanche senior Eric Kinkaid officially entered the wrestling season again after recovering from a broken leg he suffered at the end of football season, he had one end goal in mind.
“I want to win state,” he said. “The goal is always to win state. I want to go out and wrestle as hard as I can.”
Well, he did that.
After an early comeback from the injury, Kinkaid didn’t lose a match that he wrestled on his way to Class 2A 145-pound title. His only loss on his record came from a medical forfeit in a tournament, where he chose not to push himself too far after making his return.
Kinkaid clinched the individual wrestling title on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena with his second win in two weeks over Vinton-Shellsburg’s Cooper Sanders.
Kinkaid grabbed a fast takedown and led 5-1 after two periods, just two minutes from a title. He beat Sanders with the 5-2 decision.
Kinkaid is the first individual state champion for Camanche in 35 years. The last was Brent Carstensen’s 126-pound title in 1987. And yes, that’s the same Brent Carstensen who is now head coach of the Storm wrestling team.
“His experience is something that is a great asset. He uses it all the time to share advice. He tells me about his experience, the things he would do differently and things like that.”
Kinkaid advanced to the Class 2A 145-pound title round after two pins on Friday afternoon.
“I’m excited,” Kinkaid said at the end of the day. “I’m very exited. This is something I’ve been working for a long time so to actually be here is very exciting for me.”
Kinkaid, who has medaled all four years, will be wrestling in his first championship match of his high school career. He beat Saydel’s Austin Chally (41-9) by a 12-6 decision to move to the finals.
Kinkaid scored the only two points of the first period with a takedown with 35 seconds left. He led 2-0 heading into the second. Some battling ensued, but Kinkaid stayed ahead with a and escape and reversal. He led 5-3 at the end of four minutes.
Chally chose bottom to start the third. Kinkaid not only held him, but added a two-point nearfall and three-point nearfall to his score.
Another few seconds, another two-point nearfall and a 12-3 lead.
Challey had one more escape and takedown but Kinkaid had garnered the points he needed to move on to the title round.
After breaking his leg in the Class 2A football playoffs last fall, Kinkaid wasn’t even sure he was going to have a wrestling season. With less than a month back on the mats, it’s making this moment just that much sweeter for the Storm senior.
“Having this possibly taken from me altogether and then now being in the championships, it’s something that makes this so much better,” Kinkaid said. “It motivated me more.”
Kinkaid’s championship opponent was Cooper Sanders,’ who was ranked No. 1 heading into last week’s district meet at Maquoketa, was handed his only loss of the season by Kinkaid by fall in the state qualifying meet.
“That match I just wrestled smart,” Kinkaid said, reflecting on last week’s win over Sanders. “I wrestled like I usually do. I know that if I go out there and just do the normal me, everything is going to be alright.”
Social media was flooded with praise for the senior and he was greeted by a caravan in Camanche when he returned to town. It’s a season and a moment he isn’t likely to forget any time soon.
“Just the fact that I was able to come back from my injury, come back from everything that’s happened the last year and have all the support I have had,” Kinkaid said. Classmates, family members, Camanche alum and former wrestlers were just some of the members in the stands watching Kinkaid win on Saturday night. “There are a crazy amount of people here to watch me, people back home supporting me and this community as a whole is something not a whole lot of people get to experience. It’s really unique and awesome.”
PANNELL PLACES FIFTH
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Fulton junior Zane Pannell rebounded from a first round loss to place fifth in Class 1A at 170-pounds, wrapping up wrestling at the State Farm Center on Saturday.
Pannell beat St. Lauren’s Mike Gentile (29-8) with a pin early in the third period to advance to the 170-pound consolation semifinals, There, he fell to Canton’s Joseph Norton for a second time in the tournament.
Norton beat Pannell in the first round with a 9-6 decision.
“Zane is determined to get back to that consolation semifinal in hopes of running into him again,” Fulton head coach Chris Grant said on Friday afternoon. “Where things will be different!”
On Saturday, Norton once against edged out the Steamer, this time with a 17-15 decision.
Norton was Pannell’s only loss of the tournament. Pannell went on to beat Leroy’s Tyson Brent with a pin for fifth place. Norton was the consolation side of the bracket to take third.
Pannell also hit his goal – he beat his brother. At least so far. Eli Pannell finished sixth his junior season.
“Zane has a goal of being better than his brother Eli, in order to do that he has to place higher than sixth this year. That is his motivation right now,” Grant said before the final matches of the tournament. “He is not intimidated by the big stage and the further we go into the tournament, the higher ranked kids keep dropping away. We preach that rankings do not mean anything and he can wrestle with them all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.