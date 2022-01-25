Camanche senior Eric Kinkaid entered the season ranked as the No. 1 wrestler in the state in his weight class. With three years of state wrestling experience and medals, he couldn’t have a more perfect setup to make a title happen.
Kinkaid just wrestled his first matches of the year on Thursday.
In the second round of the Class 2A football playoffs, Kinkaid went down on his second rush attempt of the night. His father, Ryan Kinkaid, is an assistant coach for the Storm and immediately knew something wasn’t right.
“When that happened ... Eric always gets up,” Ryan Kinkaid said. “And he didn’t get up. I knew something was up.”
Kinkaid got off the field and didn’t re-enter. After a visit to the doctor he came out of it with his diagnosis: broken leg.
“The first thing I thought of was the team and getting back out there for the game," Eric said. "But once I found out after the x-rays I started asking about the timeline and when I would get back to wrestling. I wanted to know how the recovery would go and when I’d get back.”
Originally, there was no sure answer that his senior wrestling season was going happen at all. After a little more time, he was told that with therapy he would be able to return for the postseason and wrestle the district meet.
The possibility that your first competition could be the do-or-die wrestling postseason is a heavy thing.
“The first thing they told me was sectionals was the best case scenario," Eric said. "I was stunned. I was really scared and I was mad that part of the season was being taken away from me my senior year.”
But Kinkaid worked. And he worked. Physical therapy and conditioning and studying his sport eventually paid off.
He was able to return early and was cleared for competition last week. He wrestled with the Storm at Tipton High School, picking up two pins on the night.
“It felt awesome," he said. "First time back on the mat, that rush of adrenaline was the first I had in a while. It was fun.”
Saturday, he had even more chance to get the rust off. He finished second at the Bob Lueders Invitational, choosing to medically forfeit the last match of the day. He is, after all, just getting back to it.
“I’m trying to cram in as much mat time as I can before time comes," Eric said. "I missed a lot of experience during the season and I’m trying to get as much of that back and be ready.”
Before being cleared, Kinkaid took it upon himself to do as much for his team as he could. His father is also an assistant coach for the wrestling program and saw his youngest's determination to get back to wrestling.
“I had no doubt [he'd focus]," Ryan Kinkaid said. "I knew he would put the work in, whether the injury would accommodate that I wasn’t sure. He’s been blessed and his recovery has gone really well and he’s done a tremendous amount of work to be where he is today. Fingers crossed that he’ll be able to continue to compete through the end of the year.”
During the recovery process, Eric took what he could. As he was cleared for each thing, he added it to his training regimen.
“Every time the doctor told me I could do something I would do it," Kinkaid said. "He’d clear me for one thing and I just took it as one step closer. When I was cleared for the bike, I hit the bike really hard. When I was cleared to do stance and motion, I hit that hard.”
It also allowed him to really focus on his sport.
“Not being able to wrestle really broke down the sport," Eric said. "I got to focus on technique the whole time. Not working on conditioning, not working on mat time you just evaluate how people wrestle and how you wrestle your opponents, stuff like that.
“I learned that there’s a lot you can do off the mat. I got a ton of work done in wrestling, I got to help my teammates out, I got to be a coach figure and a support person.”
Because of his early comeback, Kinkaid still has one more dual at home to compete in and he'll get to see the River Valley Conference meet. That's a lot of matches to shake off the rust.
Being his last season wrestling for the Storm, he has some lofty goals. The road to get to the postseason may have had some extra obstacles this year, but that makes every single pin that much sweeter.
“I want to win state," Eric said. "The goal is always to win state. I want to go out and wrestle as hard as I can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.