GOOSE LAKE - The Northeast Rebels hosted their rivals, the Camanche Storm, on Tuesday evening as the two local teams faced each other for the first time this year.
It was a quiet first two and a half innings before the Rebels bats found a little life in the bottom of the third. Emma Kjergaard and Madison Kluever led off the inning with back to back singles before Leah Mangelsen got them on the board with an RBI single to make it 1-0. Bailee Petry knocked in two more runs with a two out single to extend the lead to 3-0.
Kluever was on the mound for the Rebels and she was dealing, sitting down the storm in order in the top of the fourth.
In the bottom half of the fourth, Kaitlyn Hansen drew a walk before scoring all the way from first on a bunt and throwing error to make it a 4-0 game.
Kluever once again sat the Storm down in order in the top of the fifth to keep it a scoreless outing. Three straight errors by the Storm in the bottom of the fifth allowed a run to score before two more scored on fielders choices later in the inning. The Rebels took a 7-0 lead heading into the sixth inning.
The Storm put two runners on in the top of the sixth with just one out but Kluever was able to pitch out of the jam. She then closed things out in the seventh inning to record their first shutout win of the season.
Northeast improves to 3-3 on the year and will head to Beckman Catholic on Thursday evening for a doubleheader.
For the Storm, they are now 2-3 and will host Bellevue on Thursday night for a doubleheader.
