DIXON, Ill. - The Unity Christian Knights fell to Faith Christian in a three set sweep on Thursday night.
The Knights battled in the first set, coming up just short 25-22. In the second set, they could not keep up, falling 25-6 to find themselves in a two set hole.
In the final set the Knights once again battled to keep the match going but Faith Christian held them off for a 26-24 victory.
"Faith played an incredibly scrappy game, and would not let the ball drop without a fight. Their energy was palpable, and they were determined to win. Although defeat is never easy, it always reveals what we need to work on as a team." Unity boys volleyball coach Aaron Fullan said.
Nathan Woessener led the team in kills with nine while his teammate Joe Striley had seven assists. Ivan Paredero and Samm Wilbur led the team in digs with 12 and 11 respectively.
The Knights will host a triangular on Tuesday night beginning at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.