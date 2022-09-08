FULTON – The Unity Knights remain undefeated after battling with the Galesburg Christian Lions on Thursday night.
The Knights picked up the win in four sets, including winning three straight after dropping set one. Their record now sits at 5-0.
The Knights started out strong, jumping out to an 8-3 lead but that would not last long. The Lions roared back to go ahead 13-12. That lead would then extend to four before the Knights bounced back to go in front 19-18.
The rest of set one went back and forth as neither team wanted to give in but the Lions eventually wore down the Knights and took the set 26-24.
In set two the Lions went up 9-2 to start the match, forcing the Knights to take a timeout. Out of the time out the Knights inched closer, drawing within four before tying it at 16.
Unity was able to jump ahead 23-21 and the Lions called a timeout. After the timeout, the Knights were able to squeak out the win 25-23 and even up the sets at one each.
“They never gave up. They really battled and I’m very proud of them for that because we struggled at the line. They started picking up the team and took it one point at a time. It was a team effort tonight.” Unity Christian head coach Jana Behr said.
Set three was a much different story as Unity jumped out to a 7-3 lead. The one issue they were having was serving. Three of the Lions first five points was off of Knight service errors. They cleaned that up and were able to extend the lead to 13-6, using all of their weapons and playing as a strong unit.
“What I’ve been really happy with is that we haven’t been relying on one person. We have a lot of options.” Behr said.
They extended their lead to 10 as the seniors began to show strong leadership for the Knights. They went up 2-1 in sets, winning set three 25-14.
“They’re playing with a lot of composure. We have four seniors out there who have been playing all throughout high school.” Behr said.
To start set four, the Knights took an 8-4 lead but the Lions scratched their way back, getting within one 10-9. The Knights began to run away with it, going up 21-10 as the Lions burned both their timeouts.
“We were able to get some blocks and were able to move the ball around well.” Behr said.
The Knights would close out the fourth set and pick up the win 25-11, keeping their season perfect through five games.
Unity plays again this weekend when they host their tournament this Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.