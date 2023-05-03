FULTON - The Unity Knights hosted MWA and Rivermont Collegiate in a triangular boys volleyball match on Tuesday night.
The Knights started off the night taking on MWA where they were swept in two sets, 25-19 and 25-23.
Leading Unity in kills was Samm Wilbur and and Anthony Bush who each had three kills a piece. Ivan Paredero led the team in digs during the first match with 21.
In their second match of the night, the Knights took on Rivermont and they kept it close in the first set but they still fell 25-18. However, the Knights struggled to find their stride in the second set as they fell to Rivermont 25-13.
Nathan Woessener led the team with four kills and Wilbur added three of his own in game two. Paredero had eight more digs to lead the team.
"I was proud of how the boys handled the game against Rivermont. We knew we were the underdog going into the match, so I just encouraged them to just go out and have fun working as a team. Sure - Rivermont won in the end, but the sportsmanship and 'never give up' spirit on our side of the net was exactly what I was looking for and hoping for." Unity head coach Aaron Fullan said.
The Knights will host their final game of the season on Thursday night against Tri-State Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.