FULTON – The Unity Knights hosted their first game of the season against a very good Quad Cities Christian team.
After losing just two games all season a year ago, the Knights are now getting everyones “A game”.
The Eagles did just that, getting off to a 4-0 start in set one. That lead stayed at four for the early portion of this one before the Knights battled back to tie the set at 13.
However, the Eagles responded with a 5-1 run to go up 18-14 and force a Unity timeout. Despite bringing it back with two points, the Knights ran out of gas and the Eagles picked up the set win 25-19.
In set two, the Eagles continued to pour it on, jumping out to a 5-1 lead. That lead grew to 8-3 and the Knights burned their first time out of the set.
Things did not get better in set two as the Eagles grew the lead to eight, 16-8 and the Knights had to call another timeout. Unity could not figure it out and they fell 25-11.
In set three, the Knights led for the early portion of this one before the Eagles tied it at 10 a piece. The Eagles used that momentum and continued to build off of it.
They eventually closed this one out 25-20 to complete the three set sweep of the Knights.
Unity will play at Pathway Christian on Tuesday night beginning at 6 p.m.
