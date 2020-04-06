FILE - In this July 10, 2004 file photo, Two-time NBA champion Rudy Tomjanovich answers questions at a news conference after being named The Los Angeles Lakers new head coach in Los Angeles. Tomjanovich, Kobe Bryant and fellow NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headlined a nine-person group announced Saturday, April 4, 2020, as this year’s class of enshrinees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)