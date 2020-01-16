KYLER PESSMAN
Fulton, Junior
Sports: Football, basketball, track
What's your favorite part of basketball: Being able to play with my teammates
If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would it be: Burgers
Dream car:Skull Lamborghini
If you could go anywhere in the world where would you go: Australia
Favorite teammate: Connor Barnett
If you had a super power what would it be: Fly
Favorite athlete: Walter Payton
