KYLER PESSMAN

Fulton, Junior

Sports: Football, basketball, track

What's your favorite part of basketball: Being able to play with my teammates

If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would it be: Burgers

Dream car:Skull Lamborghini 

If you could go anywhere in the world where would you go: Australia

Favorite teammate: Connor Barnett

If you had a super power what would it be: Fly

Favorite athlete: Walter Payton

