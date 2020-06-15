CLINTON – Head coach Nate Herrig didn’t have a lot of negative things to say after the end of a Monday night doubleheader. That might be because his young team held the No. 2 ranked team in the state to just six runs.
At least in the second game of the doubleheader, in which Clinton dropped two games to the Lancers from North Scott. They fell 14-4 in the first game of the night and 6-1 in the second.
The second is where Herrig saw many of the positives, and the score reflected it.
“We’ll take that any day of the week,” Herrig said.
In the first game, the nerves were palpable. Multiple players on the field were making their varsity debut, and the first few innings were a little shaky.
Three straight singles came off Lancer bats in the first inning, many to the inexperienced outfielders. The first fielding error was made and the Queens looked up to the scoreboard and found themselves down 5-0 from the start.
“We’re young,” Herrig said. “They have to get comfortable in what they’re doing.
“The biggest thing is, we keep telling them that they’ve played softball. Play the game like you know how to play – catch the ball, throw the ball.”
The Queens watched the Lancers add more runs each inning. The infield kept sharp, while the outfield struggled to get their feet under them.
A number of baserunners reached as well, but were unable to advance.
“We talked about our approach at the plate, what we needed to do a little bit different,” Herrig said. “We can’t go up their looking for a walk. We have to be aggressive and try to move somebody as we get going. We can’t afford to go down looking.”
In the bottom of the fifth, Natalie Dornbush reached and her teammates followed up, loading the bases with just one out. Casy Mandrell then hit a bouncing RBI single into the infield to put the Queens on the scoreboard for the first time.
Madison Meggenberg added a looping hit into short left, and then Lauren Brennan put a pop fly up into the grass where it landed between three Lancers, allowing two more Queens to cross home plate and cutting the score to 11-4.
That offensive surge gave them so confidence heading into Game 2.
There, the Queens allowed two runs in the first but came back and plated one of their own. The Queens stayed within two runs of the No. 2 team in the state through the first five innings.
The Lancers pulled away late for their 6-1 fina score.
“I hope it gives them a little bit of confidence,” Herrig said. “They’re the No. 2 team in the state and we can compete with them. We have to get them believing early on and that’s the biggest thing.”
The River Queens have no easy start to their shortened 2020 season. After Monday night’s bout with the Class 4A No. 2 Lancers, they move on to meet the Class 3A No. 1 Davenport Assumption Knights. That Mississippi Athletic Conference matchup is also at the Durgin Complex this Thursday.
Even though they have two of their toughest matchups right off the bat, Herrig hopes that his team saw that after shaking off the nerves Monday, they’re capable of competing with those top teams in their conference.
“I hope they can take some positives away from it,” Herrig said. “The speed is a lot different than you think it’s going to be. The first game they looked taken aback, but the second game they turned it around and played better.”
