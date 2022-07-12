PERU – A late two run home run pushed the Pistol Shrimp past the LumberKings 7-5 on Tuesday night.
The Pistol Shrimp scored first in the bottom of the first inning on a two run home run to take an early 2-0 lead.
The LumberKings got a run back in the second inning when Jeremy Conforti homered to bring them with one run. The LumberKings got two more base runners on two runs but a strikeout ended the inning and kept it a one run lead.
However, the Pistol Shrimp wasted no time taking getting their two run lead back, scoring two runs on three hits and a LumberKing error. The Pistol Shrimp left three runners on base but took a 4-1 lead.
In the top of the fourth inning the LumberKings singled to lead off the inning. With two outs the Pistol Shrimp began to lose control of their pitches, walking three straight batters to walk in a run and make it a 4-2 game.
Once again in the fifth inning the LumberKings offense came alive. Matt Scherrman homered to left center field to lead off the inning and bring them within one run. A couple of singles and a fielders choice later the LumberKings tied the game at 4.
They kept their momentum going in the top of the sixth when Adam Weed doubled to leadoff the inning. Weed then scored on an error while stealing third base to take the lead 5-4.
However, in the bottom of the seventh the Pistol Shrimp singled to score the game tying run to make it 5-5 heading into the eighth inning.
The Pistol Shrimp would take over in the seventh inning, scoring two runs to take a 7-5 lead. The first was a sacrifice fly before a solo homerun extended the lead to two heading into the ninth.
The LumberKings went 1-2-3 in the ninth to fall in yet another close one, losing 7-5 to the Pistol Shrimp.
These two squads will meet again on Wednesday, this time in Clinton where the LumberKings will host at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.