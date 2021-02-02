CAMANCHE — The Camanche boys basketball team played its second game in two nights, but wasn’t fazed in the slightest.
The Indians defeated Bellevue 56-49 in a River Valley Conference game Tuesday night, rebounding from a loss to Dubuque Hempstead on Monday.
“Playing last night was a good game for us at Hempstead,” Indians coach Josh Davis said. “Coming back back-to-back nights, started off good, then we got tired a little bit. To their credit, they (Bellevue) were playing really well. They made some shots and kept it a game. We really had to grind it out with a lack of energy, so I think that was good for us to push through some of those situations.
“They made some shots and we missed some layups and some free throws, and gave them a chance. They’re dangerous when they’re in the game.”
The Indians led 16-7 by the end of the first quarter, but Bellevue fought back to trail just 30-24 at halftime and then 39-37 by the end of the third quarter.
At the 5:35 mark of the fourth quarter, the Indians led 43-41 until a 3-pointer from Jordan Lawrence made it 46-41. A few plays later, Camanche’s Zayne Feller kicked out a pass to the corner and the ball found the hands of Lawrence, who knocked down another 3, putting the Indians up 49-41.
After back-to-back buckets from Bellevue, Lawrence hit a coast-to-coast layup and made it 51-45.
“That was a big play,” Davis said. “It wasn’t his best night, but he still had a lot of energy and got to his spots. Even bigger were a few of those rebounds that he had. Right before that coast-to-coast, he flew in there and got rebounds.”
Feller hit a layup in between two pairs of Bellevue free throws and Camanche led by just four points with 1:34 to go. From there, Camanche and Bellevue each missed a shot, the Comets fouled Camanche’s Mike Delzell, who hit the first but missed the second of a one-and-one.
Bellevue turned the ball over on the ensuing possession and Zach Erwin threw down a dunk on the fast-break to seal the win.
“That was my first one of the season, so it felt good to get one,” Erwin said of the dunk.
Lawrence led the Indians with 18 points. Erwin had 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Delzell had 10 points and a team high four assists.
Camanche improved to 13-5 and Bellevue fell to 6-13.
“We really had to rely on our D down the stretch,” Lawrence said. “Our shots weren’t falling like they normally do. Playing on back-to-back nights, some of us struggled with getting our legs back, but we played well down the stretch with our defensive stops, so that really helped.”
