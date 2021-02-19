Former Clinton High School coach Bill Holsclaw died Wednesday, Feb. 18 with his loving wife Rose by his side.
Holsclaw began coaching and teaching at CHS in 1957 and retired in 1990. He coached track, cross country, swimming and football, while teaching high school social studies.
During Coach Holsclaw’s coaching career, his teams won nine state championships and three runner ups in cross country and track. He also coached eighteen individual state champions and four relay teams to state titles. Bill was selected as Iowa State Coach of the Year six times during his career. He was selected as Honorary Referee of the Drake Relays and inducted into the Iowa Track Coaches Hall of Fame in 1987. In 2013, Coach Holsclaw was inducted into the Clinton High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Although his state title accomplishments are enormous, his impact on students as a teacher and student-athletes as a coach at Clinton High School will remain his greatest legacy.
Coach Holsclaw will be greatly missed by all his former students and colleagues.
