CLINTON – The Clinton LumberKings swept a double header against the Normal CornBelters on Thursday night.
In game one they got the job done in seven innings 8-5 but game two took some late inning magic as Kyle Lehmann walked it off for a 5-4 winner.
Brock Reade got the start in game one for the LumberKings, giving up a leadoff walk but worked his way around the runner and kept the CornBelters off of the scoreboard in the first inning.
Jeremy Conforti and Luke Ira singled in back to back plate appearances with two outs in the eighth inning to give the LumberKings two runners on. Matt Scherrman backed them up with a two run double over the head of the CornBelters center fielder to give the LumberKings an early 2-0 lead in game one.
The CornBelters got themselves a run back in the second inning on a two out error by the LumberKings to make it a 2-1 game.
Connor Giusti and Eddie Saucedo had a pair of one out singles that gave the LumberKings two base runners in the bottom of the second. Adam Weed followed suit with a blooper into shallow right center field that scored the LumberKings third run of the game. Rayth Petersen kept the hit train going as he singled to make it a 4-1 game.
Reade was able to work his way around giving up a leadoff double in the third inning, sitting down the next three batters in order and keeping the CornBelters at bay.
Giusti stayed hot in the third inning with a two run home run to fire up the crowd and give the LumberKings a 6-1 lead.
The CornBelters answered in the fourth, scoring a run on a sacrifice fly. They cut more into the lead with an RBI triple that brought the LumberKings lead down to 6-3.
The CornBelters made it even closer in the sixth inning, scoring two runs on a walk and two hits. They stranded the tying run on second base.
Weed helped out the LumberKings in the bottom of the sixth, singling in a run to put them back up two, 7-5. After Weed stole second, Petersen kept it going with a single of his own to score Weed and extend the lead to three.
Petersen closed out game one and helped seal the deal on an 8-5 LumberKing win.
Joe Gabel started game number two for the LumberKings. Once again the CornBelters drew a walk to lead off the game. Gabel walked two more batters to load the bases with two outs but was able to strike out the final batter and escape the inning with no damage.
Weed led off the bottom of the first with a walk of his own to get the LumberKings started. Scherrman produced the first run of the game on an infield single that scored Weed.
After another lead off walk, the LumberKings were able to double up the runner on a pop up bunt. Gabel got the final CornBelter to strike out and continued to fend off the pressure.
Leadoff walks were a common theme through the first two innings as Nick Banowetz led off the bottom half of the inning with a LumberKings walk. The next three batters went down in order and it stayed a 1-0 game.
A one out single gave the LumberKings a base runner before right fielder Banowetz lost a ball in the lights and the CornBelters tied the game on the double. A passed ball and a fielders choice brought the go ahead run across to score and the CornBelters took a 2-1 lead.
After a 1-2-3 bottom of the third, Luke Ira drew a leadoff walk to start things off for the LumberKings in the fourth inning. Giusti followed Ira with a walk of his own to put two on with nobody out. Banowetz loaded the bases with an infield single for Chase Becker. Becker was hit by a pitch to bring in the tying run and keep the bases loaded with no outs. Weed singled with two outs to give the LumberKings a 3-2 lead. A passed ball brought in the third run of the inning as they jumped ahead by two.
The CornBelters drew back to back walks to begin the fifth inning. A one out walk loaded the bases. A passed ball scored a run and brought them within one. Another walk once again loaded the bases and the LumberKings made a pitching change. Nick Gottilla came into the game for the LumberKings. A fielders choice tied this one at four a piece. Gottilla got a big time strikeout to escape the jam.
Ira was hit by a pitch with one out to give the LumberKings a base runner in the bottom half of the fifth. The LumberKings stranded the runner however and the game stayed tied.
Game two went to extras and the LumberKing pitching stayed strong in the eighth inning. Kyle Lehmann took advantage of the opportunity and he homered to give the LumberKings a walk off winner 5-4.
This was a big win as the LumberKings cap off their final home game of the season with a win. They also stay alive in the playoff hunt with two games to go.
The LumberKings play again on Friday night against the Pistol Shrimp at 7 p.m.
