MILES – The Lisbon Lions completed a three set sweep over the Easton Valley River Hawks on Thursday night.
Lisbon jumped out to a 6-1 lead early in the game, they quickly extended that lead to seven. The outside hitters were making it look easy as they kept finding holes in the River Hawks defense.
The River Hawks burned their first timeout after they found themselves down 15-5. The River Hawks and Lions would go back and forth for a little bit as they kept it a ten point difference.
The Lions called a timeout up 22 to 12. Out of the timeout the Lions went on a 3-0 run to pick up the 25-12 set win.
Once again in set two the Lions jumped out to a nice lead, going up 8-2 and forcing the River Hawks to burn a timeout.
The lead continued to grow until it reached 21-5 and once again they called timeout. Outside hitter Ava Czarnecki was putting on a clinic for the Lions as she kept tallying up kills. On the other side for the Lions was Peyton Robinson as the two were a duo to be reckoned with.
The Lions finished off the River Hawks 25-6 to cap off a dominant second set.
In the third set yet again the Lions went up big to start the game. They took a 9-1 lead to begin the set and the River Hawks called a timeout. The Lions continued to bring it, jumping out to a ten run lead 13-3.
The lead continued to grow and the Lions pick up the win 25-7 to complete the sweep of the River Hawks.
The River Hawks move to 2-9 on the season while the Lions picked up their 15th win of the season as they sit at 15-1 on the year.
The River Hawks play again at Springville this Saturday in a seven team tournament.
