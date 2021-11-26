Numerous athletes from local teams filled Iowa and Illinois All-State selections this year after the conclusion of football seasons on both sides of the river.
Dominating the 8-player lists in Iowa was state runner-up Easton Valley. The River Hawks had four players make the first team list.
Conor Gruver started things out for Easton Valley.
Also on first team were juniors Carson Fuegen and Hayden Felkey. Felkey led the team in tackles with 131, finishing with 48 for a loss and 19 sacks. Carson Fuegen was the team's leading receiver with 1091 yards, also garnering 329 rushing yards and 88 tackles throughout his junior year.
Rounding out the first team selections was senior Andin Farrell. Farrell had 124 tackles this year, also making a number of receptions for the state runner-up River Hawks.
Picking up second team honors was Charlie Simpson. Simpson was a team leading rusher with 1310 rushind yards this year.
Dillon Beck and Ethan Farrell both earned third team selections.
Camanche senior Eric Kinkaid was put on the Class 2A second team for the Storm. Kinkaid had multiple categories he led, including tackles. He finished with 78 total this season. He also led the team in rushing yards with 861.
Also making the All-State list was senior Tucker Dickherber. Dickheber finished with 1000 receiving yards this season, also notching 47 tackles for the Storm.
Junior offensive lineman Nolan Kagemann was also a third team All-Stater.
Clinton senior Jai Jensen picked up All-State honors for the River Kings this year, named to the second team list as a punter. Jensen played quarterback for the River Kings, breaking career passing records in his three years. This year as a starter, he putned 30 times for 1109 total yards.
On the Illinois side, senior linebacker Keegan VanKampen came home with first team All-State honors. He finished with a team-high 66 tackles, 14 of them for a loss. He also was the team's leading rusher into the Class 1A quarterfinals.
