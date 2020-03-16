CORDOVA, Ill.- Cordova International Raceway (CIR) released a statement on Monday morning, letting fans and racers know that they'll be following the recommendations from the CDC as concerns over the coronavirus continue.
The impending racing season is still on as scheduled with no events planned until early April. Volunteer day, which kicks off the season, is still on as scheduled with no immediate schedule changed.
The statement says:
"Cordova International Raceway (CIR)and its parent company IRG Sports + Entertainment (IGRSE) are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will follow instruction from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local and state health departments in the communities we serve. At this time, Volunteer Day on April 4 is still scheduled as planned."
They went on to remind fans and racers that they will be listening to the updated reports from health officials, so the schedule is still subject to change as the conditions change.
CIR recommends watching their website for updates as events draw nearer this spring. The Clinton Herald will also keep updated as the conditions change across the country.
Tornow, LumberKings reflect MLB
CLINTON - The Clinton LumberKings are reflecting the same ideas that Major League Baseball has been in regards to the recent coronavirus concerns.
General Manager Ted Tornow released a statement Monday that reiterated these ideas. The MLB has delayed Opening Day, pushing the timeline back to May according to new reports from the CDC.
"We know that Clinton and all the surrounding communities are anxious to welcome back baseball here at NelsonCorp Field," Tornow said. "We know how much this team means to all of you and what it means to the community.
"We have never taken for granted the great support shown to this club. We will continue to prepare for the return of baseball here for the 2020 season but we will not host any event until it is sage to do so."
Tornow states that the decisions are key in trying to combat and contain COVID-19, which has caused cancellations and suspended seasons for sports at every level. Their top priority is the health and safety of fans, staff and employees.
"We we await the start of the season, we will continue to moniter the situation and let you know if there is anything new to report on," Tornow states. "We ask for your patience and understandings in these difficult times."
All spring activities postponed for at least four weeks
Following Sunday’s announcements from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, all spring activities of Iowa’s high school Unified Activities partners – the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa High School Music Association, and the Iowa High School Speech Association – will be prohibited through the state’s K-12 school recommended closure of four weeks.
Gov. Reynolds announced the recommended closure in collaboration with the Iowa Department of Public Health, in response to community spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa.
This recommended closure date currently extends through Friday, April 10 and would mean a school return of April 13. Prior to April 10, the schedule will be assessed as necessary with information from the Governor, Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Education, and activity partners at the IGHSAU, IHSAA, IHSMA, and IHSSA.
“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Gov. Reynolds said in Sunday’s release. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Per CDC guidelines recommending the cancellation of gatherings of more than 50 individuals for at least eight weeks, events following the planned four-week school closure in Iowa will be updated as the situation develops.
ACTIVITIES
The first practice date for three IHSAA (boys) spring sports was set for Monday, March 16: golf, soccer, and tennis. Baseball was scheduled to begin limited practice time on April 1.
The first practice dates for IGHSAU (girls) tennis and golf was set for Monday, March 16. The first practice dates for girls’ soccer was set for March 23.
The first practice date for boys’ baseball and girls’ softball, May 4, remains the same until further information is provided.
The first practice and competition date for boys/girls track and field was Feb. 17.
All IHSAA and IGHSAU sports are now in a prohibited period for practice, competition, and sanctioned activity until the closure is lifted. This prohibition means no in-person contact between coaches/administrators and student-athletes for the duration of the period.
Guidance on future IGHSAU and IHSAA activity schedule adjustments and their effects on season lengths, as well as postseason events, will be announced through www.iahsaa.org and www.ighsau.org.
IHSMA has cancelled Class 4A and 1A solo/small ensemble festival set for April 18, and the state large group festival set for May 8-9.
There should be no in-person contact between teachers/administrators and participants for the duration of the prohibited period. Any effort to provide IHSMA participants with a make-up experience should take place only via digital media through the duration of the prohibited period.
Future updates and guidance on IHSMA events will be available through www.ihsma.org.
All IHSSA (speech) events will be prohibited to practice or make up their individual state local contest until the closure is lifted. All contact between coaches, judges, and students for the duration of the period is prohibited. The All-State Festival scheduled for March 30 has been cancelled.
Guidance on future IHSSA activity will be announced through www.ihssa.org
SERVICES
The IHSAA is cancelling mass gatherings planned for April, including the Governor’s Scholar Ceremony and the annual Officials’ Banquet. Students and officials will still be honored with updates to be provided for award recipients.
Officials’ clinics for both boys and girls spring and summer activities that were previously scheduled for dates during the recommended closure will be postponed and made up when possible.
