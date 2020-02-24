DES MOINES – Local athletes brought home hardware after battling for three days at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Clinton senior Hunter Randall had a district rematch to ensure his fifth place medal. In his second state trip, he flew through to the semifinal rounds before being kicked to the consolation side of the bracket. He also qualified in 2019, but lost his two matches.
He eventually found himself wrestling for fifth place against Diego Lozano from Fort Madison – the same opponent he had to face in order to win the Class 3A district title just a week ago.
On Saturday, Randall jumped out with a first period takedown, and maintained the lead throughout to come away with the 8-0 decision and the fifth place medal – his first trip to the 220-pound podium at Wells Fargo Arena.
“Last year didn’t end how I wanted it to,” Randall said on Friday, after advancing to the semifinals. “During the offseason I worked on gettting better on my feet and on my endurance so I could work my opponents and dictate my matches.”
Central DeWitt junior Keaton Zeimet also blew through to the semifinals, where he was knocked out of title-contention in a 2-1 decision to Cole Whitehead of Center Point-Urbana, a familiar foe who has handed Zeimet losses in the past.
“He seems to wrestle his absolute best at the state tournament,” head coach Matt Ohnemus said. “Few people realize how hard it is to lose in the semifinals and then battle back, physically and emotionally, to third place. Many wrestlers can’t respond after losing heartbreakers in the Friday night round.
“Keaton bounced back and made himself, this program and our community proud by proving how great of a wrestler he is both physically and mentally.”
Zeimet won out from there, finishing third at 113-pounds. He capped off his third straight podium appearance with a 7-2 decision over Bondurant-Farrar’s Rylie Anderson.
Camanche sophomore Eric Kinkaid slid back a couple of places from last year’s state tournament, but he still made the podium with a seventh place finish. Kinkaid pinned Sergant Bluff-Luton’s Nate Curry to ensure his seventh place medal late on Saturday.
Kinkaid fell in the 132-pound quarterfinals to the eventual runner-up, and won two immediately after that. He fell out of contention for the third place medal when he lost to Blake Abrahamson (Okoboji-Milford) in a tough 6-4 decision. This is Kinkaid’s second year at the state tournament.
Ty Schmidt brought home hardware in his first ever trip to the Des Moines mats. Schmidt lost his very first round but responded with three straight victories, falling in a close sudden victory in the consolation quarterifnals. He fell once more in a last, second period-pin to South Hamilton-Jewell’s Lane Swenson to finish eighth.
On the Illinois side, Colton Linke of Morrison responded from a first-round upset loss in the Class 1A 126 bracket to finish in eighth place, tying with Dillon Sarff of Dwight.
DeWitt rolls No. 14 Maquoketa to open postseason
DEWITT – The No. 10 Central DeWitt girls basketball team had no problem with their first regional opponent, beating No. 14 Maquoketa 69-37 to move on in the Class 4A bracket.
It took sophomore Taylor Veach just sixteen minutes to reach 20 points for the Sabers on Saturday, boosting her points to 31 by the end of the game to lead the Sabers.
Maquoketa struck first with an easy, over the defense basket but Grace Pierce nailed a jumper for the Sabers in response. Veacch then drained a three, followed by a three from Allie Meadows and Central DeWitt never really looked back.
To kick off the second period, Allie Meadows hit another three, on of her 18 points on the night. Talbot Kinney hit her own jumper, and then the Cardinals got doled out a technical foul, which sent Veach to the free throw line for four total shots.
Just two minutes into the second, the Sabers had taken a 25-16 lead.
Even when Veach picked up another foul early in the second half, other Sabers stepped up to the plate. Meadows hit a three point play with a drive to the lane and-one to end the third quarter, and the Sabers sailed from there.
The Sabers will now turn their attention to Center Point – Urbana, the No. 5 ranked team in Class 4A. The two met earlier this season, with CPU escaping with the 49-47 win.
The game is slated for Tuesday at CPU.
