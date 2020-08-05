Postseason honors continued for area baseball players as the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association released their 2020 All-District teams earlier this week.
A number of Clinton River Kings made the Class 4A list after competing with the top teams in the conference throughout the season. Making first team in the southeast district of 4A was senior Max Holy, sophomore Jai Jensen and junior Joe Simpson.
Max Holy earned the player of the year recognition this season in the MAC. Holy, who is continuing his baseball career at the collegiate level, had the top batting average in all of Class 4A, going .561 in his senior campaign at the plate. Holy didn’t record a single strikeout in his 57 at-bats, walking 17 times and finishing with 32 hits. He played shortstop for the River Kings.
Also making first team for the River Kings for the second year was Joe Simpson. Simpson led the entire state in stolen bases for the second straight year, also recording the fifth most hits in all classes with 38 in a shortened season.
Sophomore Jai Jensen picked up first team honors in his debut for Clinton. Jensen had the third best average on the team, behind Simpson and Holy, and was fourth in Class 4A. He did a little bit of everything on the field for the Kings, also leading the team with 21 strikeouts while allowing 15 hits in his 20 innings.
Gracing the second team was junior Jace Howard.
Although the Central DeWitt Sabers fell one game short of a return trip to the state tournament, four of their players make the list in the southeast district of Class 3A.
Seniors Alex McAleer and Tucker Kinney along with junior Boomer Johnson made the first team.McAleer batted .271 for the sabers with 19 hits this year. Where the all-state player shined was on the mound, where he managed a 1.7 ERA, striking out 27 in 37 innings of work.
Kinney batted .389 for the Sabers from the lead off spot, finishing with 28 hits and a team-high 21 RBI.
Earning second team recognition was junior Ben Mason.
In Class 2A, Camanche found a trio among the honorees. Senior Mason McManus was named to the first team for the Indians. McManus pitched 24 innings for the Indians, finishing with a .88 ERA and striking out 19.
Junior Brayden Lodge earned a second team spot, as did junior Tucker Dickherber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.