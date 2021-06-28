PROSPECT LEAGUE BASEBALL
Clinton LumberKings 6, Normal Cornbelters 4
The LKings picked up a home win Sunday at NelsonCorp Field.
Clinton’s Adam Weed went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run. Brayden Frazier went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. Izaya Fullard and Brett McCleary both added an RBI.
Clinton native Jared Simpson picked up his first win of the year, pitching one inning in relief with two walks and three strikeouts. Casey Day earned the save. Jackson Kent pitched 2.2 innings with two hits, three earned runs, three walks and four strikeouts. Graysen Drezek pitched 4.1 innings with three hits, one earned run, two walks and two strikeouts.
In addition, Clinton picked up a 5-1 win over Alton on Friday and fell 4-3 at Quincy on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Clinton upsets Anamosa
The River Queens pulled off an 8-5 upset over Anamosa Friday at Clinton.
Amber Lee and Makenzie Cooley both led Clinton with two RBIs each, while Emma Milder, Lauren Brennan, Emma Riessen and Paige Zaehringer each had one. Cooley had three hits, while Lee, Milder and Zaehringer all had two. Riessen had one hit. Zaehringer had a home run.
Lauren Brennan got the win on the mound, pitching seven innings with three hits, five runs, one walk and six strikeouts.
The River Queens (7-16) then fell to Camanche on Saturday, 13-10. Zaehringer and Ashtyn Dohrn both had three RBIs. Cooley had two RBIs and Milder added one.
BASEBALL
Clinton splits with Davenport North
The River Kings (10-14) defeated the Wildcats 8-4 before falling 6-4 in a doubleheader Monday at Davenport.
Prince of Peace 6, Central City 0
The Irish (3-12) defeated the Wildcats (0-15) Monday at Central City.
Easton Valley 15, Starmont 0
The River Hawks (15-8) defeated the Stars (6-12) Monday at Miles.
In addition, Muscatine defeated the River Hawks 3-2 Friday, but EV rebounded for an 11-7 win over Crestwood at the Waterloo Tournament.
The River Hawks then defeated Prince of Peace 16-3 on Saturday.
North Scott sweeps Central DeWitt
The Lancers defeated the Sabers 10-4 and 7-2 in a doubleheader Monday at North Scott.
