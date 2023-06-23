CLINTON - River cities tennis and pickle ball begins this Monday as children from elementary to high school can participate.
Lessons for elementary start at 9 a.m., middle school lessons are at 10 a.m. and high school begins at 11 a.m. with high school and top young tournament players. Sign up on Monday.
Toddler tennis times are Fridays at 9 a.m. at 1001 Lincoln boulevard here in Clinton. People are welcome to drop into these any Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.