CORALVILLE, Iowa - Three wrestlers from Clinton and two from Central DeWitt made their state debuts on Thursday morning at the first ever Iowa Girls Wrestling State tournament.
It was a special day as they made history competing and bringing the energy to the Xtream Arena.
"It was just exciting. Seeing that many kids in one area made it really sink in that this was about to happen," Clinton head coach D.J. Schneeberger said.
The Sabers brought two wrestlers, Averyia Binion and Grace Patterson. Patterson was eliminated after losing her first two matches but have a great first season. Binion won her first match and her third match but lost in her second and fourth matches to be eliminated from the tournament and just missed the jump to Friday.
The River Queens brought three wrestlers, Calilla Logan, Arie Russell and Cambrie McLoyd.
"Overall we're just really excited for them. It's a great way to build a program starting out in year one," Schneeberger said. "We knew what they could do and it was cool to see them achieve that by going out there and competing."
For the River Queens they all lost their first round matches, losing by fall. However, they had tough draws and their lack of experience caught up to them early.
"We wrestled good all day we were just lower seeds so when you come out of the gate wrestling number ones and twos it makes it tough to start. But big picture, for these three to make it to state with 12 weeks of experience, it was exciting," Schneeberger said.
Logan lost both of her first two matches and was eliminated early but the work ethic was there as she made her first state appearance.
"Callia wrestled the two seed girl and was going with her really well but just made one little mistake," Schneeberger said.
Despite losing her first match, Russell battled back with a win by fall in 22 seconds in her second round match. She fell in her third match of the day to be eliminated from the 190 weight class.
"Arie Russell threw the number one girl and got her in a head lock and she was so close to having it but the girls arms slipped out," Schneeberger said.
McLoyd was the lone freshman to make it to state for the River Queens, making her state debut in the heavy weight class with a second round win before being eliminated in the third round.
"This last session kinda fell apart towards the end because they were tired. Being in that arena all day and feeling that energy can take a lot out of you," Schneeberger said.
Although this was not the result that any of the girls wanted, they have now been there and can look back on this experience in future matches.
"They went out and did what we wanted them to do but at the state tournament you can't make little mistakes position wise and that's what happened," Schneeberger said.
Going forwards, the River Queens look to put in the work over the offseason to better prepare themselves for next season. They also are looking to get more matches scheduled for next year, including the hope of a home tournament.
"We've already discussed numerous of competitions to try to get into so we can get more matches in. We're also going to try and get a home tournament for the girls and then it's going to be about getting offseason work in. You make up the ground in the offseason, it's where you get better," Schneeberger said. "The experience is what got us but that's okay for year one. Now we have a full offseason to prepare for next year and we're going to utilize every second of it."
