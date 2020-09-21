CLINTON – The River Queens made sure they were seeing some more of the best competition in the state this weekend during their 46th annual home invitational.
Technically, they were one of them this time around.
The newly ranked No. 13 Clinton volleyball team finished third in the River Queen Invitational on Saturday, falling to a No. 6 ranked Assumption team in their final match of the day.
Despite a killer tournament the weekend before and escaping pool play undefeated, the River Queens weren’t quite up to the challenge when the Knights took the other side of the court. They fell quickly 25-12, 25-18.
“They’re a top of the line team,” head coach Micah Cewe said. “They really rattled us offensively. We didn’t get the touches we needed to get and when they run an offense like that that’s just flowing, it makes it tough on our defense.”
The River Queens offered plenty of tough competition in Yourd Gymnasium. Local teams Camanche, Central DeWitt and Prince of Peace joined Clinton in the action.
The Queens defeated the Irish in pool play, along with Davenport Central and Dubuque Wahlert. Clinton also downed Dubuque Senior to kick off the tournament bracket.
“It was nice to come out and win our pool,” Cewe said. “But we definitely have to get better.”
Makayla Howard led with 28 kills, while Lakin Houzenga added another 20 through the five games. Kailyn Graves pitch in 17 and Ali House put away 12.
Rylie Mussman impressed in the back row with 60 digs. Houzenga had 33, Jamie Greenwalt 32 and another 31 from Howard.
“I rely on our serve receive and our defense,” Cewe said. “Without that pass, we’re not swinging. We struggled at times offensively, but I’ll lean on our team defensively.”
Class 2A No. 3 Wilton took home the tournament title, taking down Assumption and staying undefeated on the year.
Prince of Peace was in the same pool as the Queens. They started the season in the rankings, as was Wahlert Catholic. Clinton beat both teams in pool play, also downing Davenport Central.
The Irish struggled through pool play, defeating just one of the three teams they faced.
“Obviously we were disappointed by the results of our first two matches of the day,” head coach Stacie Kenneavy said. “We definitely have to focus at practice this week. I am proud that they came together at the end of the day to go out with a win.”
Lilly Isenhour had 17 kills on the day, while Anabel Blount added 14.
Camanche wasn’t able to string together a win on Saturday.
“The girls did some nice things today and I hope we can carry out improvements into conference play,” assistant coach Erin Schlotfeldt said. “We still struggle with playing with energy consistently and have got to find a way to play our best volleyball every set of every match.”
Maci Sloane led the Indians with 11 kills on the day, plus five solo blocks.
“We are really starting to get more touches on blocks,” Schlotfeldt said. “Which really helps slow the ball down for our back row. But we still need to do a better job of mixing up our attacks and serving aggressively.”
Emy Seeser added six kills and a handful of assists.
Central DeWitt pulled out a victory over Camanche, but fell to Davenport Assumption and Dubuque Senior.
