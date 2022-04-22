In the final days of the race toward the annual Drake Relays, multiple local athletes clinched their spot at the exclusive annual track meet in Des Moines.
The Drake Relays takes the top times from all classes throughout the state. The final lists will be released at noon on Saturday, April 23. As of now, the lists are unofficial via Varsity Bound.
Preliminary qualifiers:
Leading the charge was Northeast state-champ Ellie Rickertsen. Rickertsen ensured a place in the 100-meter hurdles last week with a Blue Oval Standard performance at the River Queen Relays. She's currently ranked third in the state with her time of 14.82.
Rickertsen will also qualify with the 400-meter hurdles. She's at 11th in the state right now with a 1:06.29 - the top 16 in the state of Iowa qualify for the event.
Rickertsen won both events at the Class 2A state track meet in 2021. Rickertsen will run three events at the Blue Oval, joining teammates for a relay.
The Clinton High School 4x100 Relay will make an appearance at the relays. They met the Blue Oval Standard of 51.00 at their own home track meet. The relay, made up of Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Makayla Howard and Kanijah Angel are currently the 35th best time in the state of Iowa.
The Northeast girls will also run the 4x100 - the top 96 relays in the state of Iowa advance to the relays. Paige Holst, Ellie Rickertsen, Madison Tarr and Alyssa Fowler have a 52.28 on their record and will come in as the 66th best time.
Clinton's Distance Medley Relay will also attend. They made the cut with a 4:30.61 - which they ran at their home relays on April 12. That time ranked them at 22, which will put them in the field of 24 for the relay. That group is made of Quinn Nielsen, Kanijah Angel, Avery Dohrn and Camryn Sattler.
Two high jumpers will attend the Drake Relays, both with jumps of 5-05. Northeast's Elizabeth Chambers and Central DeWitt's Soren Maricle are both in the qualifying range.
On the boys' side, the Clinton River Kings are sending junior Ajai Russell to the Drake Relays. Russell threw 156-05 on Tuesday April 12 at Central Dewitt High School to qualify in the discus. HE's ranked as the 20th in the state right now.
The River Kings also snuck in the group of 96 4x100 relays that run at the Blue Oval. They ran a 44.88 at Bettendorf on Thursday to grab the 84th spot. That relay is made up of Devan Galant, Addison Binnie, Jai Jensen and Logan Mulholland.
The Camanche 4x100 also made the field, running a 44.76 at Assumption High School Thursday night. That relay consists of Mark Sanders, Ethan Schultz, Mike Delzell and Ticker Dickherber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.