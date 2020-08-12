Three Clinton players were among the local baseball athletes to earn 2020 All-State honors after the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association released the elite list earlier this week.
Senior Max Holy led the way with first team honors, a repeat feat for the college baseball bound athletes. Holy earned the Mississippi Athletic Conference Player of the Year honor this season as well.
Holy, who is continuing his baseball career at the collegiate level, had the top batting average in all of Class 4A, going .561 in his senior campaign at the plate. Holy didn’t record a single strikeout in his 57 at-bats, walking 17 times and finishing with 32 hits. He played shortstop for the River Kings.
Joe Simpson also earned first team honors in Class 4A.
Simpson led the entire state in stolen bases for the second straight year, also recording the fifth most hits in all classes with 38 in a shortened season. He served as the River Kings’ leadoff batter and centerfielder most of the time.
Sophomore Jai Jensen was the only local underclassmen to earn the recognition, claiming a spot ont he Class 4A third team. ensen had the third best average on the team, behind Simpson and Holy, and was fourth in Class 4A. He did a little bit of everything on the field for the Kings, also leading the team with 21 strikeouts while allowing 15 hits in his 20 innings.
Central Dewitt’s lone appearance in Class 3A was from senior Alex McAleer. He is a returning All-State pick, earning second team recognition for his senior campaign. McAleer batted .271 for the sabers with 19 hits this year. Where the all-state player shined was on the mound, where he managed a 1.7 ERA, striking out 27 in 37 innings of work.
The Camanche squad placed a player in the Class 2A list. Senior Mason McManus was named a third team All-State player for his work this season. McManus, a go-to arm for the Indians, pitched 24 innings for the Indians, finishing with a .88 ERA and striking out 19.
