ERIE - The Fulton Steamers played lockdown defense on Thursday afternoon to defeat the Alleman Pioneers 54-29.
Ethan Price and Baylen Damhoff once again led the Steamers in scoring with Price dropping 20 while Damhoff had 19.
The dynamic duo started off the first quarter hot, scoring 13 of the Steamers 14 points in the first quarter. The defense stepped up big time as well to give them a 14-2 lead heading into quarter number two.
Price scored seven and Damhoff had six in the second quarter to help put Fulton in front 29-12 heading into the half.
Ryan Eads had a layup in the third quarter to grow their lead to 33-12. Later in the quarter, Damhoff was able to get the crowd fired up with a slam dunk.
Damhoff threw down another slam early in the fourth quarter to put an emphasis on his 19 point evening. Fulton head coach RJ Coffey pulled the starters with five minutes to go and the Steamers cruised to a 54-29 victory.
They are now 7-7 on the year and are 2-1 in the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic.
They play Mercer County at 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon to close out the holiday tournament.
