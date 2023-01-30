Three Clinton girl wrestlers are making their way to state after an impressive performance at regionals last Friday.
Callia Logan, Arie Russell and Cambrie McLoyd are all state bound after placing in the top four in their weight class.
“This last week’s kinda been a whirlwind. We’ve preached all year that this is where you want to get to. We’re just fortunate that those three stepped up to the occasion. It was neat to watch them fight back and not give up even though they were getting tired towards the end of the day,” Head coach D.J. Schneeberger said.
Logan was the first to qualify for state, placing fourth in her 115 weight class. She is 12-9 on the year and will be the first of the River Queens to take the mat on Thursday.
“I’m feeling pretty proud, not only of myself but of the other girls that qualified as well. We’ve gotten very close throughout the season and it’s been like a sisterhood. It’s exciting for not only myself to go but to have two of my best friends go with me,” Logan said.
“I think Callia is finally starting to find more of her style and now it’s just about getting her to be more comfortable on her feet,” Schneeberger said.
Russell placed fourth as well but in the 190 weight class for the River Queens. Russell is 10-8 on the year but has been a quick learner, improving week to week and learning more about throwing her opponents as the season has gone on.
“It feels really good and it’s a big accomplishment. It feels like I am setting the pace for years to come,” Russell said.
“Arie is finding herself learning how to throw people. She had a couple of really nice throws last Friday which was neat,” Schneeberger said.
Lastly, McLoyd placed third in the heavy weight class to earn her spot at state this week. McLoyd is 13-6 on the year and is just a freshman wrestling in the heavy weight class.
“It’s just cool to not be by myself going but to have great people to go with. It’s not just a team, it’s a family,” McLoyd said.
“We’re teaching Cambrie how to go in with a strategy. When you’re an undersized heavy weight you gotta go in with a plan. Her asset is she’s fast and we use that to her advantage it’s pretty cool,” Schneeberger said.
These wrestlers have grown since taking up the sport just a few months ago. In just a short amount of time they have impressed all while continuing to learn more about the sport.
One thing that is very apparent is that for this young team, they are not just focused on the here and the now but they are also focused on continuing to get better in the future. They want this program to continue to build and grow for many years to come.
They care just as much about their teammates matches as they do their own and that is a team dynamic that is needed in this sport.
“This is a sport where you need a family and they do a really good job of supporting each other. On Friday they were all mat side and getting super excited for each other. Keeping the spirits up and keeping these girls pumped up is where we’re trying to keep everybody at. Support these girls while they have the chance and let’s keep them ready,” Schneeberger said.
The state championships will be in Coralville next Thursday and Friday at the Xtream Arena.
“I think the goal is for them to keep everything in perspective. Don’t pay attention to records just focus on your match. It’ll be a daunting task if you go out there thinking about where you’ll end up. No matter where you’re at you have to wrestle the full six minutes and then you go onto the next,” Schneeberger said.
