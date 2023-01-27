CEDAR RAPIDS – Three Clinton girl wrestlers are making their way to state after an impressive performance at regionals on Friday.
Callia Logan, Arie Russell and Cambrie McLoyd are all state bound after placing in the top four in their weight class.
Logan was the first to qualify for state, placing fourth in her 115 weight class. Russell placed fourth as well but in the 190 weight class for the River Queens.
Lastly, McLoyd placed third in the heavy weight class to earn her spot at state next weekend.
The River Queens placed eighth as a team to end the year.
The state championships will be in Coralville next Thursday and Friday at the Xtream Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.