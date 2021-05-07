MAQUOKETA, Iowa – After a successful swing through Eastern Iowa in April, the Lucas Oil MLRA late model series returns for a pair of races May 14 and 15.
Friday, May 14, the venue is action-packed quarter-mile Davenport Speedway. On Saturday, May 15, the racing moves to the high-speed half-mile West Liberty Raceway.
The Lucas Oil MLRA late model series competes in seven midwestern states and is based in Wheatland, Missouri. Jeremiah Hurst of Dubuque, Iowa is the defending series champion.
The late models will be joined on the track by Modifieds racing for $1,000-to-win, and SportMods racing for a $500 top prize. The guest class on Friday will be the American Iron Racing Series. Saturday’s guest class is the vintage late models of the Nostalgic Stock Car Racing Club. There is no entry fee for the support classes.
On both nights, the pit gate opens at 3 p.m., the grandstand at 5 p.m., hotlaps are at 6 p.m., with racing to follow.
Tickets for the Lucas Oil MLRA races are $20 for adults, students and seniors $17, and children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Pit passes are $35.
The Davenport Speedway is located at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, on West Locust Street in Davenport, Iowa. West Liberty Raceway is located at the Muscatine County Fairgrounds, in West Liberty, Iowa. For more information, visit our website DrtTrakRacing.com, or call (563) 652-5302.
