CLINTON - The Clinton LumberKings (5-2) lost to the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes (7-1) 9-7 at NelsonCorp Field on Thursday afternoon.
The Lucky Horseshoes scored first in the top of the second on an error and then a two RBI double to take a 3-0 lead.
The LumberKings responded with a three run inning of their own with a RBI single by Connor Guisti and a two RBI double by Casen Neumann tied the game 3-3.
Springfield would use the top of the fifth to break open the game. The Lucky Horseshoes would start the scoring with a two RBI single by Brandon Hager followed by an RBI walk, an RBI balk, and a two RBI single by Connor Milton to take a 9-3 lead.
The LumberKings would score a RBI single by Jeremy Conforti in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead 9-4.
In the bottom of the eighth, Clinton would narrow the lead on a RBI single by Jeremy Figueroa, an RBI single by Guisti and a RBI fielder's choice groundout by Casey Hintz to attempt a comeback with a score of 9-7 going into the ninth. The LumberKings would go down in order in the ninth and take their thrid loss of the second half of the 2023 season.
The Lucky Horseshoes pitcher, Brant Smith, took the win in tonight's ballgame. He threw three and a third inning, allowing four hits, one run, earned, a walk and struck out six batters.
Springfield's starter, Jaden Mathon, would get a no decision for his three and two thirds innings of work, where he would allow four hits, three runs, all earned, five walks and two strikeouts.
Clinton's starter, Brock Reade, would earn a no decision for his two innings of work where he would allow two hits, three runs, one earned, two walks and two strikeouts.
LumberKings' Tyler Stern, would enter and pitch two innings allowing two hits, four runs, all earned, three walks and two strikeouts.
Clinton heads off on a six-game road trip and will stop in five cities. They will go to Alton tomorrow to face off with the River Dragons. Clinton will then have a two game series with the Jackson Rockabillys in Tennessee followed by a one game series in Marion, IL against the Thrillville Thrillbillies. The second half of the trip will take the 'Kings to the Cape Catfish and end in Quincy against the Gems.
First pitch tomorrow is set with Alton at 6:35 p.m.
