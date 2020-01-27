CLINTON - The Camanche Indians placed seventh overall during the annual Bob Lueders Invitational this weekend at Clinton High School, a state favorite wrestling tournament that features some of the best teams in the Midwest.
Lisbon took the top spot on Saturday with 242 team points, while Norwalk came in second and Lena-Winslow in third.
The Indians placed seventh, while the home team River Kings came in 13th overall. Central DeWitt was 15th and Fulton 21st.
Senior Ben Vogel had one of the best finishes of the day for Camanche, beating Ethan Forker of Davenport Assumption by a big 4-3 decision to claim third place at 120 pounds.
Eric Kinkaid also finished third overall at 132, finishing with a tech fall over Linn-Mar's Samuel Gisaya for that place.
Cade Everson came away with a dominant victory in his last match of the day, pinning his opoponrnt in just 37 seconds to take third place at 160.
Jaxon Bussa placed sixth at 106, falling to Davenport Central's Nathan Canfield in his final match of the day by a 2-0 decision.
Central DeWitt's Keaton Zeimet was perfect n the day, defeating Cade Siebrecht of Lisbon 7-5 to take first at 113 points.
For Clinton, Jasper Luckritz came away with a fourth place finish at 160-pounds, falling to Cade Everson out of Camanche in the third place match.
Hunter Randall also had a fourth place finish for the day. He battled in the third place match, eventually falling to West Carroll's Elijah Dertz by a 7-5 decision. Randall pinned his first opponrnt, and then won by a 5-3 decision before fallnig and heading to the third place match.
Noah Howard rounded out the place winners for Clinton at 285. The senior fell in the thir place match to Lisbon's Brant Baltes, but picked up wins over Fulton's Nate Portz and Sterling's Cade Lyons
Fulton returns to action on Tuesday, welcoming Monmouth-Roseville to their home mats.
Clinton, Camanche and Central DeWitt are all in action on Thursday, then turn their attention towards their repsective conference tournaments this Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.