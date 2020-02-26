There is a lot of uncertainty and animosity surrounding Minor League Baseball right now.
There are 42 teams facing it directly after being noted by Major League Baseball that they are one of the teams to be cut in a proposed realignment plan. The Clinton LumberKings – along with two other Midwest League teams – are on that list.
For that reason, I felt it was important to start sharing some of our local stories that live and breathe in NelsonCorp Stadium, surrounding one specific topic: What do the minor leagues mean to you.
We need to remember two things. One – we still have a concrete and guaranteed 2020 season that the LumberKings staff is preparing for. Don’t forget that one of the biggest things you can do for the club is buy tickets, go to games, and continue to make memories.
Two – we have a wonderful baseball team and infinite memories and relationships that have been formed because of it. We need to remember the positives, and remember that we have a voice in that we can share those positives.
That’s the goal of the LumberKing Loyals story series is to share those stories from our fans, board members, staff and more. If you have a story, memory or special connection to NelsonCorp Field or to the Clinton LumberKings, please reach out to me at ckuehn@clintonherald.com so we can find a time to talk and share your story.
Here is Harlan James’ story:
Harlen James is a special part of the history of the ballpark by the river.
What is now NelsonCorp Stadium has been the home to many fans and volunteers over it’s time in Clinton. But ask anyone who’s been around the ballpark for a while about Harlen James and they know exactly who you’re talking about.
“Fifty-fifty!”
General manager Ted Tornow recalls Harlen walking his dog, Toto, or riding his bike the the stadium on a regular basis. Tornow joked that Harlen was around so much that they were going to put him to work.
And they did. Harlen James started volunteering for the Friends of Riverview Stadium, selling the 50-50 raffle tickets when he was able to.
“He just loved baseball,” his son, Frank James, said. “He was watching a game one time and they hit a foul ball, and he got hit in the head by it. There isn’t anything funny about it, but he just loved going down there still.”
Harlen would sell his tickets throughout the stands or by the entrance, known and beloved by many of the regular fans at the LumberKings’ games. If his health had him stop, he’d sit down in the stands for a moment, or take a break with a hot dog.
As a huge baseball fan he naturally had a favorite professional team, and he showed that by never taking off his Chicago Cubs jacket.
“It could by 95 degrees out and he wouldn’t get rid of the Cubs jacket,” Tornow said.
Harlen got to meet all of the players who came through the Class A affiliate, often getting signatures and baseballs from them throughout the season.
Besides his time at the games, the staff got to know Harlen when he would stop by the ballpark throughout the day. Harlen was older and didn’t drive, but he would walk or ride his bike, bringing by day-old donuts or bread for the staff after he stopped by the store.
Then he was back for first pitch.
“I loved Harlen,” Tornow said. “It didn’t matter if he sold one ticket or 300 tickets, he just loved being here. Everyone knew him and his chant in the stands.”
It was a way for him to be a part of the game he so loved even in his later years of life. And he really enjoyed it, bringing his kids and his grandkids right along with his love of the game.
“He didn’t drive … he’d ride his bike and they all treated him real good, like family,” Frank James said. “He loved the game. He loved to go down there.”
It was so special to Harlen that when he passed a few years ago, the family knew exactly what they needed to do. They bought him a memorial brick outside of the stadium, immortalizing his time spent with the LumberKings’ ball club.
When Frank’s nephew died just last year unexpectedly in an accident, they bought him a brick, too. Two great LumberKings’ fans who are still a part of the club even now that they’re gone.
“It is special,” Frank James said. “When we go down there it’s like a part of my dad, you know.”
