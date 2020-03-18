There is a lot of uncertainty and animosity surrounding Minor League Baseball right now.
There are 42 teams facing it directly after being noted by Major League Baseball that they are one of the teams to be cut in a proposed realignment plan. The Clinton LumberKings – along with two other Midwest League teams – are on that list.
For that reason, I felt it was important to start sharing some of our local stories that live and breathe in NelsonCorp Stadium, surrounding one specific topic: What do the minor leagues mean to you.
We need to remember two things. One – we still have a concrete and guaranteed 2020 season that the LumberKings staff is preparing for. Don’t forget that one of the biggest things you can do for the club is buy tickets, go to games, and continue to make memories.
Two – we have a wonderful baseball team and infinite memories and relationships that have been formed because of it. We need to remember the positives, and remember that we have a voice in that we can share those positives.
That’s the goal of the LumberKing Loyals story series is to share those stories from our fans, board members, staff and more. If you have a story, memory or special connection to NelsonCorp Field or to the Clinton LumberKings, please reach out to me at ckuehn@clintonherald.com so we can find a time to talk and share your story.
Here is Joyce Wilkersons’ story:
Joyce Wilkerson isn't a LumberKing fan you would easily forget.
She's one of the biggest - and most loyal - Clinton fans you'll find.
So much so that she's working on her own collection of all things green and black, a book she calls "Somebody has to Remember."
Joyce Wilkerson was born in Clinton, Iowa and has been in this town most of her life. She has no first memories of time at the ballpark because it's just always been engrained in who she is.
"I was a kid. Even back then, it was either the ballpark or the swimming pool," Wilkerson said. "That's all we had to do in the summer. There are just too many memories to choose from."
Even when Joyce worked second shifts, she would make sure she was always at batting practice to get her baseball fix in.
One of her favorite memories was from batting practice. Joyce would sit up in the Lumber Lounge for an aerial view on BP. There, she would often watch balls bounce along the wooden floor and it would be her job to throw them back. She did this, for the most part.
One day, one of Frostad's batting practice balls bounced onto the Lumber Lounge deck, and Joyce decided she wasn't going to throw that one back. Later, when she picked it up, it had Frostad's autograph on it.
That's a story she had to put down on paper.
"What are the odds," Wilkerson said. "If I didn't write that story, no one would have remembered it."
That's the premise of her book. She wants to share the stories and the feelings that she's had at the ballpark throughout her life that no one else would hear about otherwise. That could be Frostad's autograph, or the homerun that Andrew Wishy promised her on the eve of her Lumber Lounge party, or the story about Tony Byers and his girls that she's planning on adding to her collections.
"I'm trying to write a book of hort stories, poems, limericks - all about my experiences with the LumberKings," Wilkerson said. "If I don't write about something that happened, most people won't ever know it happened."
The collection includes jokes and poems, stories from Joyce Wilkerson herself, and interesting facts and photos she's added over the years.
To her, the memories at the ballpark are just too precious to let go.
They are to a lot of people at NelsonCorp Field. In fact, through everything Wilkerson has witnessed in the grandstands or the Lumber Lounge throughout the year, her favorite part is still the people she gets to know.
That's conversations and relationships with the players who are in their first full season in professional baseball. That's employees she says hello to every time she comes through the front gates. That's fans, just as loyal as her, who she gets to experience every single game with.
"We're a small group and you get to know everybody, whether they're season ticket holders or not," Wilkerson said. "Big ballparks, there are too many and you only know the people you sit around you. Here I know everybody, and they know me."
And of course, she'll always share one of her limericks with you:
"There once was a young fan named Ty,
He watched all the baseballs fly,
With help from above one might fall in his glove
And make Ty one happy little guy"
LumberKing Loyals is a continuing series, and you can find past stories at clintonherald.com under "Opinion - Blogs" or in the sports section. Carie Kuehn can be reached at ckuehn@clintonherald.com
