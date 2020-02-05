There is a lot of uncertainty and animosity surrounding Minor League Baseball right now.
There are 42 teams facing it directly after being noted by Major League Baseball that they are one of the teams to be cut in a proposed realignment plan. The Clinton LumberKings - along with two other Midwest League teams - are on that list.
For that reason, I felt it was important to start sharing some of our local stories that live and breathe in NelsonCorp Stadium, surrounding one specific topic: What do the minor leagues mean to you.
We need to remember two things. One - we still have a concrete and guaranteed 2020 season that the LumberKings staff is preparing for. Don't forget that one of the biggest things you can do for the club is buy tickets, go to games, and continue to make memories.
Two - we have a wonderful baseball team and infinite memories and relationships that have been formed because of it. We need to remember the positives, and remember that we have a voice in that we can share those positives.
That's the goal of the LumberKing Loyals story series is to share those stories from our fans, board members, staff and more. If you have a story, memory or special connection to NelsonCorp Field or to the Clinton LumberKings, please reach out to me at ckuehn@clintonherald.com so we can find a time to talk and share your story.
Here is mine:
I'll be honest, some of my very first memories with my family happened at ball games.
It's unreal how connected I am to the Clinton ball club, and how it remains one of my absolute favorite places.
My father is from Chicago, and he only moved to Clinton in order to take a position with the local baseball team (at that time the Clinton Giants). Only because of that decision did he meet my mother. You see, my grandparents have held season box seats at the stadium for nearly five decades and my mother was constantly at the games.
They stayed in baseball for years before coming back to Clinton, Iowa to make this their home and raise their three children. Their stories about baseball, Clinton and elsewhere, are still some of my favorites to hear. With my grandparents and my mother on the board of directors, I was no stranger to the ballpark.
I spent countless summer nights there. When I was eight or nine, I have my grandma teach me how to keep an official book like she does every single night. I'd come in as soon as the gates opened, write the lineups and study the roster sets, disappointed if there was a reason I couldn't make it or couldn't stay until the end.
Even when I was in college in Cedar Rapids, I would get done with class or with work and I would rush home to make it to the stadium in time for first pitch. Still to this day, there hasn't been a summer where I haven't made at least one game since I've been alive.
The Class A club became even more important to me when I switched my degree plan from Biology to Journalism. My first summer after realizing that I wanted to cover sports, I had the opportunity to do some work for the Clinton Herald. It was mostly high school sports, but every night I wasn't writing for them, I would practice by writing articles on the LumberKings games and posting them to a blog. By the end of the summer, I was able to cover a couple of LumberKings games for the Herald and I will not forget what it was like to see my name on those bylines.
I got the opportunity to come back to Clinton when I took a full-time position with the Herald a few years later. Still, LumberKings games are some of my favorite events to cover.
I get to see people I grew up around, meet new fans and hear new stories every day.
More importantly, it's almost like a second home to me in our box seats on the first base side (I've been told it's called the "Chaney Box" down there).
On any given night, it's likely you can walk in and see three generations of my family watching the game.
And I think that's pretty cool.
Carie Kuehn in the Clinton Herald Sports Editor and can be reached at ckuehn@clintonherald.com. LumberKing Loyals will be a continuing series in the Clinton Herald.
