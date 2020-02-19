There is a lot of uncertainty and animosity surrounding Minor League Baseball right now.
There are 42 teams facing it directly after being noted by Major League Baseball that they are one of the teams to be cut in a proposed realignment plan. The Clinton LumberKings – along with two other Midwest League teams – are on that list.
For that reason, I felt it was important to start sharing some of our local stories that live and breathe in NelsonCorp Stadium, surrounding one specific topic: What do the minor leagues mean to you.
We need to remember two things. One – we still have a concrete and guaranteed 2020 season that the LumberKings staff is preparing for. Don’t forget that one of the biggest things you can do for the club is buy tickets, go to games, and continue to make memories.
Two – we have a wonderful baseball team and infinite memories and relationships that have been formed because of it. We need to remember the positives, and remember that we have a voice in that we can share those positives.
That’s the goal of the LumberKing Loyals story series is to share those stories from our fans, board members, staff and more. If you have a story, memory or special connection to NelsonCorp Field or to the Clinton LumberKings, please reach out to me at ckuehn@clintonherald.com so we can find a time to talk and share your story.
Here is Tony Byers’ story:
If you’re a LumberKings fan, you know Tony Byers.
Not only that, you know the two young ladies who are with him, Delaney and Alivia.
That’s because Byers is one of the LumberKings’ faithful. He is an official scorekeeper for the club, and religiously follows everything green and black.
Byers was born in Clinton, moving to Florida in 2000. He came back about four years ago and has been here since. The most important place in his hometown is NelsonCorp Stadium
“Personally, it’s ... I don’t even know how to put words around it,” Byers said. “It’s just so fantastic. It’s a part of my life.”
As proud of a Clinton fan as he is, he’s an even prouder father. One of the greatest gifts he’s given his two young daughters is sharing that experience with him, both at the stadium and at home.
“They’re the love of my heart,” Byers said. “It’s so great to see them enjoy baseball as much as I grew up enjoying it.”
Delaney and Alivia are known for handing out sweets at the dugout, for their pre-game hugs and their avid fandom. They never miss a game, including any radio broadcast they have time to listen to in their busy young lives.
That’s something real special for Tony Byers to see.
“Everyone always says, oh you didn’t get a son to enjoy baseball?” Byers said. “I think they enjoy it more than if I would have had a son.”
The family is avid on social media to show their support to the ballclub. Both Byers’ cover photos and profile pictures feature him, Delaney and Alivia – one with the LumberKings’ flag and one in their box seats along the third baseline.
Just the other day Byers tweeted about one of his biggest causes: the fight to save the minors.
With the proposal to cut baseball in Clinton from MLB, Byers tweeted out a photo of one of his daughters. Delaney is handing onto the fence at NelsonCorp Stadium, featuring the unmistakable and innocent grin of someone who couldn’t want anything more than to be at the baseball game.
“This is the [sic] #fieldofdreams” Byers captioned it.
And it really is to Byers and his daughters. The family has extended itself by being a part of the fan base – they now have a whole slew of people who also sit along the third baseline and elsewhere in the grandstand that they call their own family.
“It’s the environment, the fans and the people around you,” Byers said. “You really become a family when you see the same people every single day.”
