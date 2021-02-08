CLINTON — The LumberKings will start their inaugural season in the Prospect League against a familiar opponent, the Burlington Bees, at NelsonCorp Field on Thursday, May 27th. Game time is at 6:30 pm.
The Prospect League (PL) is a 16-team Collegiate Wood Bat league with teams spread across the Midwest from eastern Missouri to western Pennsylvania. The season runs from May 27th to August 4th for a total of 60 games – 30 at home and 30 on the road. The league is split into two conferences, each with two divisions. There will be a first half and a second half champion in each division. Playoffs start on August 5th, the day after the regular season ends.
Along with the LumberKings, the other teams in the Western Conference are: Alton (IL) River Dragons; Burlington (IA) Bees; Cape Girardeau (MO) Catfish; Normal (IL) CornBelters; O’Fallon (MO) Hoots; Quincy (IL) Gems and the Springfield (IL) Sliders.
The eight teams in the Eastern Conference are: Champion City (Springfield, OH) Kings; Chillicothe (OH) Paints; Danville (IL) Dans; Illinois Valley (Peru, IL) Pistol Shrimp; Johnstown (PA) Mill Rats; Lafayette (IN) Aviators; REX (Terre Haute, IN) Baseball and the West Virginia (Beckley, WV) Miners.
“We are very excited to announce the upcoming schedule for games here at NelsonCorp Field. It has been a long time since the last game here,” stated Ted Tornow, General Manager for the LumberKings. “We have always said that baseball will be played here during the 2021 season. We have a great facility and we look forward to seeing everyone here on May 27th.”
The LumberKings promotional schedule including giveaways, fireworks and post-game concerts, will be released at a later date.
The 2021 LumberKings schedule can be accessed by visiting lumberkings.com.
