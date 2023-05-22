CLINTON, IOWA – May 20, 2023 - The LumberKings will start their third season in the Prospect League against the Normal CornBelters at NelsonCorp Field on Wednesday, May 31st. Game time is at 6:30 pm.
A new change for the 2023 season will be that the main gates will open to the general public one hour prior to the start time of the game. Gates will open to the general public at 5:30 for a 6:30 game start time and at 1:00 pm for a 2:00 pm start time on Sundays. In years past, the gates were open to the general public 90 minutes prior to the first pitch. Pre-game party participants can still entry the facility 90 minutes before game time to enjoy their outing.
"We realized that the majority of our fans were arriving between first pitch and one hour prior to that. It only made sense to adjust our opening times accordingly," stated LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow.
The team also announced a new admission policy to coincide with the new gate opening time. Starting on Opening Night, all youth - ages 14 and under - must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All youth must carry their most-recent student I.D. cards for verification purposes.
Advance ticket prices for the 2023 season are: Box Seats - $10, Adult General Admission - $9, Students / Senior Citizens / Military - $8. Prices for tickets purchased the day of the game are $1 higher.
The 2023 schedule is loaded with fan favorite post-game Fireworks Shows every Friday home game and the ever-popular Stay Late Saturdays with local bands playing concerts after every Saturday night home game. A new addition to the promotional line-up is the Saturday, June 24th appearance of Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act - www.amazingtyler.com - a high-energy performance that is sure to entertain the crowd. Traditional promotion day favorites like Bark in the Park, Miss Clinton County Day, and the Community Nights are included, as are giveaways of wristbands, sunglasses, baseball card strips, team photos and bobbleheads. The complete 2023 Promotional Schedule can be found at www.lumberkings.com/Events.
"We are very excited to announce the upcoming promotional schedule for the 2023 season here at NelsonCorp Field,” said Tornow. “We know that fans have come out and enjoyed baseball here for 87 years. We have a great facility and we look forward to another fun year in 2023.”
The 2023 LumberKings schedule can be accessed by visiting www.lumberkings.com.
