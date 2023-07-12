NORMAL, Ill. - The Clinton LumberKings scored five times in the ninth inning to add some late insurance to defeat the Normal CornBelters on Tuesday afternoon.
A single and an error scored three runs for the CornBelters in the bottom of the first inning as they took the early 3-0 lead.
Jeremy Figueroa got Clinton on the board in the top of the second, recording an RBI on a fielders choice to make it a 3-1 game.
Despite giving up a run in the bottom of the fourth, the LumberKings responded in the fifth inning as Nick Meyer recorded an RBI double to cut the lead to 4-2. Trevor Burkhart then tied the game at four with a two RBI double that made it 4-4.
An error gave Clinton the lead before a Casen Neumann RBI single made it 6-4 Clinton. Paul Schuyler extend their lead in the top of the sixth with an RBI single that made it 7-4.
Normal got a run in the seventh and eighth innings while Clinton scored on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth that make it an 8-6 game heading into the ninth inning.
In the top of the ninth a fielders choice scored the first run of the inning for the LumberKings. Figueroa then came up huge with a three run blast that made it a 12-6 LumberKings lead. Tate Gillen added to it with a single to left field that put Clinton up 13-6.
Despite Normal scoring a run in the bottom of the ninth, the LumberKings picked up the win 13-7 to extend their win streak to three games.
The LumberKings will play again on Thursday night when they host the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes.
Clinton was supposed to play a doubleheader against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp Wednesday afternoon but it was postponed due to inclement weather.
The doubleheader games have been moved to two different dates. The first of those games will be played on July 27th at NelsconCorp Field with the Pistol Shrimp serving as the home team for game one of what will be another doubleheader. Clinton will be the home team in game two.
Game two of the postponement will be played at Peru, Ill. on July 31st in what will be another doubleheader.
