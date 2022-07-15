CLINTON — In their first-ever season in the Prospect League last year, the Clinton LumberKings led the league in attendance. They’re on pace to surpass last year’s numbers and lead the league once again in 2022.
At the halfway point this year the LumberKings had seen an increase of almost 14,000. On July 14, 2021, the LumberKings had an attendance total of 29,335. This year on July 5 the LumberKings had 43,239 in total attendance.
“We’ve been blessed beyond our wildest imagination of how well this has gone and received,” General Manager Ted Tornow said. “We’re not going to take anything for granted. We’re not going to take our foot off the pedal. We’re going to keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
When the LumberKings led the league in attendance last year, it came as a surprise to Tornow and the LumberKings. The community has embraced this new league and has shown their support for their local team.
The amount of activities and deals that the LumberKings have to offer is one of their big appeals. From Firework Fridays to Two Dollar Tuesdays, the LumberKings have shown they know how to attract fans.
One of the biggest helps this year has been the return of community nights, with local communities from over the area coming out to the ball park and enjoying the experience.
“What’s really helped has been the resurgence of our community nights,” Tornow said. “Those have really taken off... We made a commitment to be a little better with them and get in touch locally.”
Tornow says that these community nights have worked out even better than they did in the past.
“By involving them [local chambers] with what we were trying to do, we had a better result than what we would have had if we tried to contact the community by ourselves,” Tornow said. “That has helped us get to where we are now.”
So far this season one of their biggest successes was their Fourth of July game against the Burlington Bees. The LumberKings found themselves having almost 5,000 fans in attendance.
“That was one of the craziest Fourths that we’ve had in a long, long time,” Tornow said. “It’s been neat to watch and the Fourth was a crazy time”
This all comes as a shock after the MLB announced that they would be cutting the LumberKings as part of the 40-team cut from the Minors just three years ago.
“There were some hurt feelings and there was people that felt like Major League Baseball turned their backs on Burlington and Clinton but in reality they didn’t. They actually helped us get to where we are now,” Tornow said.
Tornow credits the MLB with helping them find a new home and thinks that joining the Prospect League has been a blessing for their organization.
“I thought it was the worst thing when it happened but in reality it was one of the best things to happen to us,” Tornow said. “Those extra 40 games that we were playing were losing us money bad in some cases. We had to play those games in the Midwest weather.”
It can be tough to hold games early in the spring with those cold temperatures, but this has allowed a later start and also allowed the LumberKings to let local high schools from Illinois and Iowa play on NelsonCorp Field.
Once the season began at the beginning of June it gave the LumberKings staff a lot to take care of but they have been managing the big crowds well.
“When we start in late May and early June that’s when we kick it into gear,” Tornow said. “We’ve been at the ballpark every single day getting things ready.”
The Prospect League may be different from the Minors but Tornow believes that their is plenty of talent that you can come to the ballpark and watch. One example being LumberKing outfielder Tommy Specht. Specht just graduated high school and has been showing his talents off for the LumberKings.
“It’s very special to have that. I think the community responded when we told them there was still gonna be baseball here. They realized there are still gonna be guys that could be drafted like Tommy Specht,” Tornow said. “We had three Yankees scouts at the last home game looking at Specht.”
Wood bat leagues are a stepping stone for these athletes to make their aspiring dreams of playing the MLB a reality.
“Most of the guys that you see playing Minor League ball have played in a high-level college program or they’ve played in a college wood bats league,” Tornow said. “These kids are only a year removed from being where our kids were in 2019.”
The Prospect League has given the LumberKings a new home and the Clinton community has continued to show their support as they fill the stands night in and night out.
